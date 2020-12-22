CHEYENNE – Last weekend, Cheyenne East High School’s speech and debate team successfully hosted their first-ever Virtual Holiday Classic tournament.
The Cheyenne East Holiday Classic has been a staple of the speech and debate season in Wyoming and Colorado for decades, serving hundreds of competitors every year.
According to a news release from East coach Marcus Viney, this year's competition saw a new record number of schools and states in attendance, due to the online nature of the tournament. There were 58 schools from 16 states across the country that participated in the event.
Hundreds of judges who logged in from home gave the students a quality competition experience. Coaches from Buffalo, Jackson Hole, Thermopolis, Cheyenne South and the University of Wyoming were vital to the success of this event, Viney said in the release.
He added that the hope is to host next year's Holiday Classic in person.