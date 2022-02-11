CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East High School speech and debate team placed first in sweepstakes at nearly every tournament they have competed in so far this calendar year.
Students took home individual awards each competition, as well.
Thunder Basin
The team competed at the Bolt Classic, hosted by Thunder Basin High School in Gillette, Jan. 8-9. East won first place in sweepstakes.
Alivia Hardy won second place in Humor, followed by Josh Thompson in third. In Oratory, Amber Klaus won second place, and Zcherina Villegas placed third.
Dani Schulz won first place in Poetry, with Rachel West winning second. Schulz also won first in Drama, and West placed third. Camila Rivera came in third in Extemp, and Ella Goodman came in second in Informative.
Hunter Crawford took home first place in Congress. Clayton Keasling followed in second place, with Davin Ro and Deacon Steiner tying for third.
Hardy and Thompson won first place in Duo. Ro won first place in POI, with West and Schulz finished second and third, respectively.
In Lincoln Douglas, Rosie Zubrod won second place. Rivera and Aliyah Muzquiz tied for third in Public Forum. Fifteen other East competitors were finalists.
George Washington
East competed at the Patriot Games, hosted by George Washington High School in Denver, Jan. 8-9. East won first place in sweepstakes.
Josh Thompson took home second place in Humor. Dani Schulz won first place in Poetry, and Rachel West finished second. In Informative, Ella Goodman won first.
Schulz also placed third in Drama and first in POI. David Ro placed third in POI, as well. Fourteen other East competitors were finalists.
James Logan
The team competed at the Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational, hosted by James Logan High School in California, Jan. 14-15. This is a national-level tournament with more than 100 schools from around the country.
Dani Schulz took home third place in Drama and POI, with multiple other students heading to the quarterfinals.
Rocky Mountain
East competed at the Lobo Howl, hosted by Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 22. East won first place in sweepstakes.
Zcherina Villegas took first place in Oratory. Dani Schulz and Rachel West tied for first in Poetry, with Ella Goodman and Anika Veltkamp tying for first in Informative.
Schulz also won first place in Drama, followed by Kambrie White in third place. Oakley Simons and Kira Wiederspahn came in first place in Duo.
West took home first, Schulz came in second and White finished in third during POI. Caius Krupp and Brayden Lyday won first place in Policy. Ten other East competitors were finalists.
Star Valley
The team competed at the Star Valley Invitational, hosted by Star Valley High School, Jan. 21-22. East won first place in sweepstakes.
Josh Thompson won first place, and Alyvia Hardy took second in Humor. Jesser Perez brought home first for Informative, while Anika Veltkamp finished in second place.
Thompson also finished second in Drama, while Davin Ro took third. Hardy and Thompson were awarded first in Duo, with Chloe Fitzgerald and Cristina Welsh finishing second. Ro also won first place in POI. Eight other East competitors were finalists.
Natrona
East competed at the Mustang Classic, hosted by Natrona County High School, Jan. 25-26. East won first place in sweepstakes.
Toby LaVanway took second place in Humor. Zcherina Villegas won first in Oratory. In Poetry, Rachel West was awarded second place.
In Extemp, Camila Rivera took home first place. Ella Goodman won first place in Informative, with Anika Veltkamp following in third.
Hunter Crawford won second place in Congress. Dani Schulz won first place in Drama, Davin Ro came in second and Kambrie White finished in third. Ro took home first in POI, while White finished in second and Schulz in third.
Sienna Gomez won second place in the Lincoln Douglas debate. Grace Dahil and Caius Krupp won second in Policy. Thirty-six other East competitors were finalists or semifinalists.
University Schools
The team competed at The U Invitational NIETOC Bid, hosted by University Schools in Greeley, Colorado, Feb. 4-5. East won first place in sweepstakes.
Josh Thompson won first place in Humor, followed by Toby LaVanway in second and Dani Schulz in third. In Oratory, Zcherina Villegas brought home first place.
Schulz was awarded first place for Poetry, while Rachel West took second and Ben Woolsey third. Schulz won first place in Drama, with West placing third. The two also won first and second place in POI, respectively.
Hunter Crawford brought home first place in Congress. Sixteen other East competitors were finalists.
MASQ #2
East competed at the MASQ #2 Regional, hosted by The Perfect Performance, Feb. 4-5. This is one of the most nationally competitive tournaments in the county. East won first place in sweepstakes.
Dani Schulz and Rachel West took home the highest awards throughout the entire debate. Schulz won third in Drama, second in Poetry and second in the sweepstakes. West brought home third place in Poetry and fourth in the sweepstakes.
Five other East competitors were finalists.