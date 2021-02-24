CHEYENNE – East High School’s speech and debate team had two big wins this past weekend at both the National Qualifying Tournament and the MASQ Regional Tournament, a national-level competition with 45 schools competing.
The team took second in Sweepstakes at the latter. At the National Qualifying Tournament, which involved five days of intense virtual competition, East had 22 national qualifiers – a new record – and the team took first in Sweepstakes.
East also won the Leading Chapter Award, an honor bestowed to the strongest team over a seven-year period (2014-2020). East’s principal, Sam Mirich, was recognized as the District High School Administrator of the Year for his support of the speech and debate community. East senior YuYu Yuan was recognized as the District Student of the Year for her dedication and service to the activity.
For the second and third time in East’s history, the team achieved four-time national qualifiers: Alexa Mejia and Jayden Roccaforte.
Individual awards are as follows:
National Qualifying Tournament
- Jonathan Christensen: Informative
- Hunter Crawford: Senate and Lincoln Douglas
- Grace Dahill: Policy
- Sienna Gomez: World Schools
- Ella Goodman: Informative
- Adrian Graham: Policy and International Extemp
- Alyvia Hardy: Duo
- Caius Krupp: Policy
- Toby LaVanway: Duo
- Kenneth Lever: Policy and US Extemp
- Alexa Mejia: Policy
- Lexi Pritchard: Policy
- Camila Rivera: International Extemp
- Davin Ro: Drama
- Jayden Roccaforte: Humor
- Dani Schulz: Drama and POI
- Oakley Simons: Duo
- Joshua Thompson: Duo and Drama
- Rachel West: POI and Humor
- Kambrie White: POI
- Genevieve Wood: Informative
- YuYu Yuan: Oratory and International Extemp
MASQ Regional Tournament:
- Jonathan Christensen: fifth, Informative
- Toby LaVanway: semifinals, Duo
- Jayden Roccaforte: first, Drama; first, Poetry; second, Humor; second, Duo; semifinals, POI
- Emma Rudell: second, Duo
- Dani Schulz: third, Poetry; quarterfinals, Drama
- Josh Thompson: semifinals, Duo
- Rachel West: fifth, Poetry; semifinals, Humor; semifinals, POI
- YuYu Yuan: second, Oratory