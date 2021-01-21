TORRINGTON – Eastern Wyoming College announced its honor rolls for the fall 2020 semester. There were 119 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.
President’s Honor Roll recipients from southeast Wyoming include:
• Torrington: Kristen Boalch, Mariah Frisby, Nakalyn Garner, Ashlee Miller, Audrey Perry, Bailey Powell, Ashley Riley
• Chugwater: Sabryna Schaffer
• Laramie: Kaylee Gardner
• Wheatland: Makenzie Johnson, Tyler Starkson, Sierra Ward, Logan Wilson
Dean’s Honor Roll recipients from Wyoming include:
• Torrington: Samantha Baumann, Rayleigh Ferguson, Ioni Finch, Jordan Hunt, Ashley Ponce, Taylor Ponce, Brandon Rein, Jillian Rodenberger, Laura Snyder, Brody Staman, Alexis Wheeler, Shannon Wallace
• Cheyenne: Shaylee Clark, Rachel Cunningham, Tyce Holmes, Donovan Johnson, Blaine Lyman, Isabella Sanchez, Jada Ybarra
• Guernsey: Bailey Martin, Whitney Martin, Zavier McClain
• Laramie: Jordan Hunt, Harley Wick
• Wheatland: Stetson Griffis, Patrick Kernan