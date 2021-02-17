CHEYENNE – East High School’s speech and debate team competed at two virtual tournaments last weekend: the Campbell County Camel Classic and the 47th Annual Harvard National Forensics Tournament.
The team at the Camel Classic took first in 4A Sweepstakes, making it the 10th tournament the team has taken first place at this season. East also had multiple big breaks at Harvard, a national-level tournament with hundreds of nationally ranked competitors from around the nation in each event.
Individual awards include:
Camel Classic:
- Mallory Cochran: third, Drama
- Nevaeh Corbin: third, Duo
- Hunter Crawford: third, Congress
- Mariah DeBono: semifinals, Oratory
- Hannah Demoney: semifinals, Duo
- Alyvia Hardy: semifinals, Drama; semifinals, Duo; semifinals, Humor
- Caius Krupp: fourth, Congress
- Toby LaVanway: second, Duo; semifinals, Drama
- Matthew Lever: semifinals, Extemp
- Suzette Mejia: sixth, Oratory
- Sean O’Neill: semifinals, Duo
- Elisia Otto: seventh, Congress
- Camila River: first, Extemp
- Davin Ro: first, Drama
- Jayden Roccaforte: first, Duo
- Emma Rudell: first, Duo
- Payge Scharf: semifinals, Informative
- Oakley Simons: semifinals, Drama; semifinals, Duo
- Ava Soule: fourth, Duo
- Josh Thompson: second, Drama; second, Duo; fifth, Humor
- Anika Veltkamp: fourth, Poetry
- Zcherina Villeagas: semifinals, Drama
- Will Ward: second, Congress
- Kambrie White: third, Duo; fifth, Drama
- Ben Woolsey: fourth, Duo; semifinals, Humor
Harvard:
- Adrian Graham: double-octofinals (top 32/78), Policy
- Kenneth Lever: double-octofinals (top 32/78), Policy
- Jayden Roccaforte: semifinals (top 12/140), Humor
- Rachel West: semifinals (top 12/150), POI
- YuYu Yuan: semifinals, Oratory (top 12/300); octafinals (top 24/240), Extemp