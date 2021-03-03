CHEYENNE – East High School’s speech and debate team competed at the virtual Rock Springs tournament this past weekend, and took first place in 4A Sweepstakes, making it the 12th tournament the team has won this year.
Individual awards include:
- Patrick Coggin: semifinals, Extemp
- Mack DeBono: semifinals, Oratory; semifinals, POI
- Sienna Gomez: third, Lincoln Douglas
- Alyvia Hardy: seventh, Duo
- Clayton Keasling: semifinals, POI
- Madison Kelly: semifinals, Informative
- Elisia Otto: fourth, Poetry
- Camila Rivera: semifinals, Extemp; quarters, Public Forum
- Davin Ro: fourth, Drama
- Jayden Roccaforte: second, Duo
- Hernan Rodriguez-Ferreira: third, Lincoln Douglas
- Emma Rudell: second, Duo
- Dani Schulz: first, Poetry; first, Humor; third, Drama; third, POI; fourth, Duo
- Oakley Simons: seventh, Duo
- Ava Soule: third, Duo
- Anika Veltkamp: fifth, POI
- Will Ward: seventh, Congress
- Rachel West: fourth, Duo
- Ben Woolsey: third, Duo
- YuYu Yuan: fourth, Oratory