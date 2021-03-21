CHEYENNE – East High School’s speech and debate team won the 2021 virtual state championship last weekend.
This is the team’s fourth consecutive year as state champions. East had six state champions across 12 events, with multiple runners-up. Ella Goodman made history as East’s first-ever freshman state champion, winning Informative Speaking.
East senior YuYu Yuan, also a state champion, was recognized as the “2021 Wyoming State Forensics Student Ambassador” for her outstanding work in the speech and debate community; she offered free virtual debate camps and podcasts for students across the state.
The state championship caps off a historic season in which the team won sweepstakes at 12 different tournaments, including the national qualifying tournament, where East qualified a record 22 students to nationals. East competitors have also placed at multiple national-level tournaments this season.
Head coach Marcus Viney was elected president of the Wyoming High School Forensics Association, and assistant coach Allen Pino was elected secretary. The team is now focusing on the national tournament in June. Individual student awards from state include:
- Jonathan Christensen: 3rd, Informative
- Ella Goodman: state champion, Informative
- Adrian Graham: state champion, Extemp; third, Policy
- Alyvia Hardy: fourth, Duo
- Toby LaVanway: fifth, Duo
- Kenneth Lever: third, Policy
- Alexa Mejia: state champion, Public Forum
- Jayden Roccaforte: state champion, Humor; state champion, Duo
- Camila Rivera: fifth, Extemp
- Davin Ro: semifinals, Drama
- Emma Rudell: state champion, Duo
- Dani Schulz: third, Poetry
- Oakley Simons: fourth, Duo
- Josh Thompson: fifth, Duo
- Rachel West: state Cha-mpion, POI; second, Poetry
- Kambrie White: second, POI
- Genevieve Wood: sixth, Informative
- YuYu Yuan: state champion, Public Forum; fourth, Oratory; 2021 Wyoming State Forensics Student Ambassador.