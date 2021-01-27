CHEYENNE – East High School’s speech and debate team competed at four different virtual tournaments this weekend: Powell, Star Valley, Rocky Mountain (Colorado) and University of Wyoming.
At the Powell Invitational, the team took first place in sweepstakes, and at Rocky Mountain, the team took second. Sandy Patrick, a former East High coach, was celebrated at UW with an award named in her honor for her years of outstanding dedication to her students and policy debate in Wyoming.
Individual awards are as follows:
Powell Invitational
- Victoria Bishop: second in Policy
- Jonathan Christensen: semifinals in Informative, third in Duo
- Hannah Demoney: third in Duo
- Trenton Good: second in Policy
- Ella Goodman: second in Informative
- Sienna Gomez: second in Lincoln Douglas, fifth in Oratory
- Alyvia Hardy: first in Humor, second in Drama
- Clayton Keasling: fourth in POI, supers in Congress
- Caius Krupp: seventh in Congress
- Alexa Mejia: first in Public Forum
- Suzette Mejia: sixth in Oratory
- Sean O’Neill: third in Duo
- Camila Rivera: first in Extemp, semifinals in Duo
- Davin Ro: first in Drama, fifth in Congress
- Hernan Rodriguez: third in Lincoln Douglas
- Ava Soule: semifinals in Duo
- Anika Veltkamp: third in Poetry
- Will Ward: second in Congress
- Kambrie White: second in Duo, third in POI, fifth in Drama
- Ben Woolsey: seventh in Humor, semifinals in Duo, semifinals in Poetry
- YuYu Yuan: first in Public Forum, first in Oratory
Star Valley:
- Toby LaVanway: third in Humor
- Oakley Simons: sixth in Drama
- Josh Thompson: fourth in Drama, seventh in Humor
Rocky Mountain:
- Jonathan Christensen: third in Informative
- Ella Goodman: seventh in Informative
- Alyvia Hardy: second in Humor
- Jayden Roccaforte: first in Humor, first in Duo
- Emma Rudell: first in Duo
University of Wyoming:
- Adrian Graham: second in Policy
- Kenneth Lever: second in Policy, third in Top Speaker