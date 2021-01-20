CHEYENNE – East’s speech and debate team competed at three different virtual tournaments last weekend.
East had a record number of semifinalists, finalists and tournament champions at the James Logan, “Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational” in California, a national-level tournament with entries from around the country.
East High’s Jayden Roccaforte earned the “Tournament Triathlete” award, marking him as the top competitor at the tournament. In addition, East earned second in Sweepstakes at the Buffalo “Masters Invitational,” as well as second in Sweepstakes at the “Hot Springs Bobcat Invitational” in Wyoming.
Individual student awards include:
James Logan:
• Adrian Graham – quarterfinals, Policy
• Kenneth Lever – quarterfinals, Policy
• Jayden Roccaforte – first, Humor; first, Duo; semifinals, POI; first, “Tournament Triathlete”
• Emma Rudell – first, Duo
• Dani Schulz – third, Drama; semifinals, POI; semifinals, Duo
• Rachel West – semifinals, POI; semifinals, Duo
Buffalo:
• Janelle Atkinson – supers, House
• Jonathan Christensen – first, Informative
• Patrick Coggin – semifinals, Extemp
• Hunter Crawford – second, House; third, Lincoln Douglas
• Mariah DeBono – sixth, POI
• Ella Goodman – second, Informative
• Madison Kelly – semifinals, Informative
• Caius Krupp – supers, House; supers, Senate
• Toby LaVanway – sixth, Humor
• Davin Ro – fifth, Drama; supers, House
• Ava Soule – semifinals, Poetry
• Joshua Thompson – third, Humor; seventh, Drama
• Anika Veltkamp – fifth, Poetry; semifinals, POI
• Will Ward – first, House; first, Senate
Hot Springs:
• Daisy Bentley – third, Lincoln Douglas; fourth, Oratory
• Sienna Gomez – first, Oratory
• Alyvia Hardy – second, Humor; semifinals, Duo
• Oakley Simons – semifinals, Duo