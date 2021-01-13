CHEYENNE – East High School’s speech and debate team earned top awards at two virtual tournaments this weekend.
At the Thunder Basin Bolt Blast virtual tournament, East took first in 4A sweepstakes, and at the George Washington Patriot Games virtual tournament, East took first in sweepstakes.
Individual student awards from both tournaments are as follows.
Thunder Basin:
• Jonathan Christensen – second, Informative
• Nevaeh Corbin – fifth, Duo
• Hunter Crawford – supers, Congress
• Grace Dahill – first, Policy close-out
• Hannah Demoney – third, Duo
• Ella Goodman – first, Informative
• Adrian Graham – first, Policy close-out; second, Extemp
• Alyvia Hardy – fifth, Humor
• Kenneth Lever – first, Policy close-out; semifinals, Extemp
• Alexa Mejia – first, Policy close-out
• Sean O’Neill – third, Duo
• Elisia Otto – semifinals, Poetry
• Kelsey Potter – fifth, Informative
• Jayden Roccaforte – second, Duo
• Hernan Rodriguez – second, Lincoln Douglas
• Emma Rudell – second, Duo; fourth, Poetry
• Dani Schulz – first, Duo; second, Poetry; second, POI; third, Humor; fifth, Drama
• Ava Soule – sixth, Duo; semifinals, Poetry
• Joshua Thompson – sixth, Drama
• Anika Veltkamp – fourth, POI; semifinals, Poetry
• Rachel West – first, Duo; first, Poetry; first, POI; sixth, Humor
• Kambrie White – third, Drama; third, POI; fifth, Duo
• Benjamin Woolsey – sixth, Duo
• YuYu Yuan – first, Oratory
George Washington:
• Jayden Roccaforte – first, Humor; second, POI; third, Poetry; third, Duo
• Emma Rudell – third, Duo
• Dani Schulz – second, Duo; fourth, Poetry; fourth Drama; semifinals, POI
• Rachel West – first, Poetry; second, Duo; third, Humor; semifinals, POI