CHEYENNE – Xavier Edgren of Cheyenne was named to the Fall 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List.

During this term, Edgren was majoring in Biology.

More than 2,100 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus