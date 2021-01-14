...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Goshen County, Laramie Valley,
Central Laramie County and East Laramie County including
Cheyenne, Guernsey, Laramie, Pine Bluffs and Torrington.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&