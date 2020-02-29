CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education has announced this year’s participating Child and Adult Care Food Program organizations.
The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family day care homes. It also teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in these participating centers.
Organizations are reimbursed for meals provided to children who are up to 12 years of age.
Centers are reimbursed for meals that are served at their location. Completing the income application helps the center receive meal reimbursement for the meals they serve. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), foster children, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and eligibility based on household income qualify for the meal claim reimbursements to the center as defined by the USDA Eligibility Guidelines.
In Laramie County, this year’s sites are: Eyes of the World Academy, F.E. Warren AFB Child Development Center, F.E. Warren Youth Center, Community Action of Laramie County/Head Start, Foundations Learning Academy, Promise Patch Preschool and Daycare, World of Wonder, Triumph Early Learning Center, Alphabet Academy, Alphabet Academy II, Alphabet Academy III, South High School-Supper, Afflerbach Elementary-Supper, Arp Elementary-Supper, Alta Vista Elementary-Supper, Baggs Elementary-Supper, Rossman Elementary-Supper, Kiddie Kollege, Silly Bear, Apple Seed Academy, Early Head Start (Community Action of Laramie County or CALC), Family Resource Center (CALC), Laramie County Head Start East Center (CALC), Laramie County Head Start Main Center (CALC), Little Monkeys/Kodru Childcare Services and Cheyenne Family YMCA.