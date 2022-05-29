CHEYENNE – When it was time for the Pine Bluffs High School staff to vote on an outstanding graduate, Emiliano Castillo won by a landslide.
Leading the student body both vocally and by example, Castillo never turned away from a challenge. Much of his motivation derives from the will to conquer obstacles.
“He’s an incredible kid – very charismatic, very caring,” said Todd Sweeter, principal of Pine Bluffs High. “Emiliano is just one of those kids that everyone gets along with and everyone loves. A lot of teenagers don’t have that genuine, caring kind of personality that he has.”
For being an inspiring example to his family, classmates and staff, Castillo is one of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s two Outstanding Graduates of Laramie County for 2022.
When Castillo was 11 years old, he moved to Payson, Utah, from Jalisco, Mexico. He knew the change was coming, just not that it was going to be so sudden.
In a rush, he stuffed a backpack with his most-personal belongings and followed his father to his new hometown. He would attend sixth grade in a city significantly larger than where he grew up in Mexico.
The change was overwhelming, especially since he didn’t speak a lick of English.
Luckily there was a home for him within the school in the form of one class called “Latinos In Action.” It was a class for Hispanic students that performed services around the school and community in an effort to decrease any local stigma directed toward them due to their ethnicity.
“The whole purpose is to have all the minorities try to benefit the school and society,” Castillo said. “To show people that just because you’re a different race, it doesn’t mean you’re bad.
“At least in our school, it was like if you were Mexican, you were causing trouble, because there were some kids that did that.”
While working with his teachers by translating from Spanish through his laptop, Castillo was working with Hispanic families at the school. He racked up 97 total community service hours through his class participation.
By the end of his time in Utah, he was tutoring elementary schoolers and was speaking to large groups and translating at parent-teacher conferences for parents that solely spoke Spanish. Through all of this, he was working to overcome an English speech impediment that is now almost impossible to catch.
Utah was simply overwhelming. Heading to Pine Bluffs was more his speed.
Moving again
Pine Bluffs is about the size of the town he grew up in, allowing him to grow into his role both in the school and community.
Sweeter said he remembers the year Castillo enrolled in school. The difference between then and now is vast.
In short, Castillo was shy, reserved and had to work hard to become more comfortable among his peers. He began high school with below-average grades and a focus on his favorite sport – soccer.
“I love talking to people and getting to know everyone, so I feel like I got better at what I was doing as I went along,” he said. “I always like to help everyone, even new students that come to our school. I like to help them because it is a small community.”
Over time, he would develop a simple, yet difficult philosophy to master – just try.
“In sports, even though I wasn’t the greatest, I wanted to win,” Castillo said. “I just took the role of whatever I needed to do to win. Learning to accept a role instead of wanting to be the best helps you be a leader, because you get to understand everyone.”
It’s never been about the spotlight for Castillo – he wants to play his part and do it better than anyone else, whether it’s capitalizing on his defense as a member of the Pine Bluffs basketball team, place-kicking for the football team or playing every position for the Cheyenne South soccer team.
His grades improved in the latter half of high school. English was never his strong suit, and he spent the most time catching up to his classmates in essay writing.
By senior year, his favorite subject was science. He has expressed interest in pursuing a career as a veterinarian, though he is keeping his options open for when he attends Laramie County Community College this fall.
What he does know is that he wants to help animals of any kind.
“Right now, I’m working toward my animal science degree,” he said. “Then, if I can’t be a vet exactly, I can still work with animals. I just really enjoy working with animals and helping them.”
Castillo knows his role, and, subsequently, he understands the array of challenges that lie before him. For someone his age, it’s impressive to witness the understanding that, sometimes, the hardest part is accepting the challenge and giving it your all.