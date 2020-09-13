WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is accepting applications for nominations to the U.S. military service academies for the 2021-22 school year.
Every year, Enzi gives Wyoming youth considering military careers the opportunity to apply for a nomination to the Air Force Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Military Academy at West Point and Naval Academy. This will be the last opportunity to be nominated by Enzi.
“Military service academies provide exceptional opportunities to young people, including a quality education,” Enzi said in a news release. “These academies open doors and provide a unique set of experiences that graduates will carry with them throughout their careers. These students will be part of the final nominations I make as a senator, and I’m grateful for this opportunity to nominate such bright students every year. I highly encourage anyone who is interested to apply.”
This year, there will be a virtual information session to learn about the service academies and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs, with representatives from the Wyoming delegation and the respective academies available to answer questions. The session will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visit enzi.senate.gov/public/academy-nominations for details on how to virtually attend.
All applicants for service academies require a nomination and an appointment. Nominations are made by an evaluation of a well-rounded student including leadership, extracurricular activities, academic grades, SAT/ACT test scores and letters of recommendation. Based on the applicant’s interview with Enzi’s selection committee, applicants are recommended to Enzi for final approval. Following Enzi’s nomination, final appointments will be made by each academy.
The application, procedures and specific criteria are available at www.enzi.senate.gov. Click on the “Academy Nominations” box on the right-hand side. For additional application information, contact Martha Wilson at 307-772-2477 or Martha_Wilson@enzi.senate.gov.
Applications for a nomination are due to Enzi’s Cheyenne office by Nov. 5, either by email to Martha_Wilson@enzi.senate.gov or by mail to 2120 Capitol Ave., Suite 2007, Cheyenne, WY 82007. Enzi’s committee will interview qualified applicants in early December.