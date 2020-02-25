WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging Wyoming high school students to apply to be a Senate page for the summer sessions in Washington, D.C.
There is an opening for one young adult from Wyoming to serve in each of the two summer sessions. The first summer session runs from June 8 to July 2, and the second summer session runs from July 20 to Aug. 7.
The application deadline for both summer sessions is March 11.
Page duties consist primarily of delivering correspondence and legislative material at the Capitol. Other duties include preparing the Senate chamber for sessions and carrying bills and amendments to the appropriate people on the Senate floor.
Summer page eligibility is limited to rising high school juniors and seniors this summer who will be 16 or 17 years old on or before the date of the appointment. Applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0.
Pages live in Webster Hall located near the U.S. Capitol and receive a stipend to cover the cost of the residence. Breakfast and dinner are provided each day.
The application and additional information can be found by going to www.enzi.senate.gov.
For more information, contact Dianne Kirkbride in Enzi’s Cheyenne office at 307-772-2477 or email dianne_kirkbride@enzi.senate.gov.