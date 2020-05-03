CHEYENNE – A controversial proposal to change the way voters elect members of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees is making waves in Cheyenne.
The board currently consists of seven at-large seats, meaning that candidates for school board must campaign across the entire city. For the second year in a row, the board has tabled a proposal to turn three of the board seats into residence-area seats, in which each of the city’s triads would get its own representative on the board. The other four seats would remain at large.
As of Saturday afternoon, nearly 600 people had signed a petition in support of the change.
The board has agreed to undertake a broader study of equity in local schools, and has scheduled its first work session on the matter for 5 p.m. Monday via a live video stream.
But public policy experts say the big questions raised by the proposal – like who board members represent and how it shapes educational equity – have already been answered by years of research.
“A more equal board”
“Social science has made up its mind,” said Kenneth Meier, a policy professor at American University who has devoted decades of study to school boards.
“At-large elections really are a detriment to quality education,” said Meier, who called the proposal a “win-win.”
“It would create a more equal board, which would create more of a motivation to change policies,” Meier said. “The rese-arch is unquestionable that it generates better performance for minority students. There’s no indication that this ever hurts majority students. It creates more equal opportunities – more access to gifted classes, test scores tend to go up.”
A group of local advocates – many of them parents and educators from Cheyenne’s South triad – have also made similar points in the press and at school board meetings that the current setup makes it difficult for lesser-known candidates to run a competitive race.
“It’s near impossible for anyone from the south side to get an open seat,” Gabriel Pina, who was pummeled in the 2014 race, previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “The majority of voters come from the Central and East triad regions,” Pina added.
Pina and others have said at-large elections are one reason why none of the all-white board members are from the south side, which is historically lower-income, and more heavily Hispanic than other areas of Cheyenne. The total Hispanic population of Cheyenne is about 15%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Around 34% of students enrolled at South High School, however, identify as Hispanic.
Most of Cheyenne’s residents – 88% – are white.
“For Latinos, especially, at-large elections reduce their ability to get any representation at all. Cheyenne is not unusual in that regard,” Meier said. “It means that the majority of the community is going to elect the entire school board, which generally means a school board is going to represent the majority of the community. In a place like Cheyenne, that’s a white majority.”
Disrupted “historical unity”
LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chairwoman Marguerite Herman, who last month verbally supported setting it aside, preventing a 45-day public review and an eventual final vote, said in an email that she’s not in favor of changing the policy because “a board of trustees has a duty to represent all its beneficiaries – in our case, the school children of LCSD1.”
“It is not a representative body, pitting one set of interests against others, advocating for a constituency over others,” she said.
The argument that residence-area elections – a design the Cheyenne City Council uses – would disrupt district-level unity, misses part of the picture, said Luis Fraga, a political science professor at the University of Notre Dame.
“What it certainly does is to disrupt the historical traditional unity that has characterized those areas, but it is oftentimes not a unity that is inclusive,” Fraga said.
Although residence areas would unquestionably create more disruption and division, Fraga said, “It puts the responsibility on those who (voters) entrust to represent them, and to find that unity that is more inclusive than it may have often been in the past.”
A more inclusive school climate in the district – where some parents and students have alleged unchecked racist and classist bullying – is one of the outcomes Antonio Serrano, a south Cheyenne parent and chairman of Juntos Wyoming, said he hopes would come from doing away with at-large elections.
“None of the board members know what it’s like to worry that someone in your family will be deported. They don’t know what it’s like to be called a racial slur. They don’t know what it’s like to be discriminated against for the color of your skin,” Serrano previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Having someone who lives on our side of town and realizes what we go through is vital.”
”A more equitable learning environment”
But Herman said supporters of the proposal are misunderstanding the scope of a trustee’s responsibilities, and that “No, residence areas will not solve the problem of trash-talking at basketball games.”
Those types of accusations, which Herman called “baseless and should be challenged for specifics,” are primarily addressed by individual school principals and the superintendent.
“We don’t hire teachers, and we don’t promote principals. We don’t decide bus routes. We don’t levy or collect taxes. We don’t decide which schools get built, replaced or remodeled. We don’t determine salaries or assign duties – with only one exception. That is the superintendent,” Herman said in an email.
“When we get an email or phone call from someone with a complaint or question we can’t answer, we don’t ask where the caller lives. We take the complaint and question seriously, and we refer them to the superintendent and his leadership staff.”
Nonetheless, where the school board members are from and what they look like, can influence perception.
“Having more inclusive representation can be a way to send signals, not just to the general community, but to students sitting in desks and to the school system, whether it does or does not want to be more representative at the highest levels – which is the school board,” Fraga said.
Moreover, since the 1970s, when the expansion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 made it easier for some minority communities to advocate against at-large elections, districts with more diverse boards tend to have more diverse administrative staff, said Angel Molina, an assistant professor of public affairs at Arizona State University.
According to data from the Wyoming Department of Education, in 2015, roughly 21% of students enrolled in LCSD1 identify as Hispanic, but 7% of faculty and staff do.
“There’s strong associations between having representation on school boards and having policy-related decisions that create a more equitable learning environment,” Molina said.
“While school board members might not make individual-level or classroom-level decisions that immediately affect how students learn, they can make a variety of decisions that shape educational inputs,” Molina said. “Those decisions can have influence over who’s hired as an administrator, which can influence the diversity of teachers and the different types of policies supported by the district.”
To Molina, the distress over whether some of the board’s seats should remain at-large or represent a smaller residence area, ties into a broader discussion about voting rights.
Campaigning “around the whole district”
The residence areas “create opportunities for minority populations to translate their population size into influence over the political process,” Molina said.
Hispanic candidates, for example, “have a harder time winning under the at-large design because they have to appeal to a broader body of voters.”
Herman said because “the South triad is a lot more diverse than people think,” voters cannot assume a “resident trustee will be from the South Side neighborhood you think.”
She said she’d support the proposal “only if the elected trustees promised to act for the benefit of all the children,” but acknowledged that campaigning in neighborhood districts “would reduce the ‘intimidation’ and expense of a campaign,” which is a point advocates have made in favor of it.
In the meantime, Herman questioned why potential school board candidates from south Cheyenne don’t “capitalize on some of their notoriety,” run a candidate in November and “really campaign around the whole district” instead of waiting until 2022, when the proposal would take effect, if passed.
“That’s what I would do.”
Wyoming’s school boards
Molina estimates that about half of the school boards in the country operate with residence-area elections. Many of those are in more populated states like Texas and California.
With a few exceptions, the majority of the 48 school boards in Wyoming, which is the least-populated state in the country, are elected at-large.
The handful of residence-area boards, like LCSD2’s and Albany County School District 1’s, changed the makeup to better represent the smaller communities scattered around rural districts.
“The nuances and the history of zones in Wyoming do look a little bit different from urban zones, where the idea is often to incorporate certain neighborhoods – often those with a lower socioeconomic stratification or higher minority populations,” said Brian Farmer, a lobbyist for the Wyoming School Boards Association and former chairman of the LCSD1 Board of Trustees.
“Urban zones are often focused on equity,” Farmer said. “In Wyoming, that has not been the primary driver of establishing zones.”
In the state’s largest school district, however, equity does appear to be the strongest force behind the push for residence-area school board elections.
Still, Herman said she doesn’t see the need to change.
“I challenge proponents of residence areas to point out board decisions that failed South triad children because we lacked their ‘voice,’” she wrote in her email. “Finally, I note that in six years on the board, I have seen trustees respond without regard to triad loyalty to make sure our students get the education and services and safe environments they need to succeed.
“There have been lapses, when trustees favored their ‘constituents,’” Herman said. “I wouldn’t want to make that the rule.”