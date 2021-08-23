CHEYENNE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming are teaming up to tackle food insecurity in the state at the University of Wyoming’s first football game of the season.
Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to the Sept. 4 game against Montana State University to donate to Food Bank of Wyoming. An opportunity to buy canned food items from FFA members at the game will also be available.
For every pound of food donated during the game, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming will donate a dollar to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, with a maximum donation of $50,000.
Those who cannot attend the game also have a chance to contribute. Donation pallets are available at each Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Member Center across the state. The Cheyenne site is at 315 E. Seventh Ave.
The two organizations are coming together to fundraise because more than 87,000 residents, 28,000 of which are children, suffer from food insecurity in Wyoming, according to Feeding America. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also cited food insecurity as a major issue nationally, due to the fact that nearly 40 million Americans live in food-insecure households.
Food insecurity looks different to everyone, but the USDA defines it as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. This can present itself in food shortages, lack of food diversity and an absence of nutrition in one’s diet.
First lady Gordon founded the Wyoming Hunger Initiative in 2019 to support families who were no longer able to have a consistent, and balanced, food source in their lives, but she said the issue has been at the forefront of her mind since childhood.
“I grew up in a large family,” she said during a Monday interview. “And while we had enough to eat, both my parents grew up in poverty.”
She paused and reflected on the impacts this had on her family and their outlook on gratitude. At dinner, they would sit around the table, and her parents would make a point to remind her and her siblings to be aware that not everyone has enough to eat.
Now, she says, she is fortunate enough to have the opportunity to give back, and that is what inspired her passion to establish the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
Diane Gore, CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, also felt a similar drive to make a difference in the lives of community members. She said it’s her job as a health insurance provider to guarantee that when residents of Wyoming are experiencing a traumatic event, like a health issue for themselves or a loved one, financing the care is one less concern.
Collaborating with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming felt natural to her and the company’s mission, she said, because food insecurity is a key determinant of health in the state.
“If people don’t have access to food, or healthy food, they can’t live healthy lives,” said Gore.
Food contributions will go toward all 23 counties in Wyoming, and the monetary donation by Blue Cross Blue Shield will support programs under the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, like Food from the Field, Wyoming Angel Accounts and the Hunger Champions Circle.
Gov. Mark Gordon, the first lady and Gore will all be in attendance at the game on Sept. 4. They hope to see fans there and encourage them to help in the effort to support struggling members of the community by contributing to the food bank.
“To have to ask for that help is difficult,” the first lady said. “But being able to provide it really fills your heart with joy.”