CHEYENNE – A longtime employee of Laramie County School District 1 fielded several questions about how he would lead the district at a virtual public forum Thursday night.
Steve Newton, director of instruction for the district, is one of four candidates to replace Boyd Brown as LCSD1 superintendent at the end of the school year. Newton spent most of Thursday’ meeting with students and educators, before facing the general public Thursday night.
Budgets, leadership style and equity were among the topics Newton expounded on at the forum.
Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer and Scott Archer, chair of the district’s Parent Advisory Committee, moderated the forum and read questions submitted by the public last week.
The district has already interviewed one candidate– Ted Knight, assistant superintendent of Douglas County School District in Colorado – and will interview the other two candidates next week. The LCSD1 Board of Trustees, which will make the final decision on who is hired, will also privately interview each of the candidates.
Below is a sampling of the questions asked at the forum and Newton’s responses:
Why do you want this position, and why at this point in your career?
Newton, who has served the district for 18 years, said he feels a sense of urgency to lead LCSD1, and is not pursuing any other job opportunities.
“We’ve never in recent history gone through something like this global pandemic,” he said. “That perfect storm is married together with unprecedented potential financial cuts to K-12 education in this state.”
The district shut down in-person learning last spring at the onset of the pandemic, but has since reopened for modified in-person instruction this school year. At the same time, decline in the mineral industry has created a $300 million revenue shortfall to the state’s K-12 education funding model, which could mean an $18 million hit to the district’s annual budget.
“Historically, superintendents haven’t stayed around for very long, but that’s part of the very reason why I chose to apply,” he said. “If we’re going to weather this storm, we need stability.”
If you are selected to become superintendent, what do you envision your first 90 days will look like?
“Time is of the essence,” Newton said. “We don’t have the luxury of time that maybe we sometimes have to feel things out and get our feet wet. … Right now, we need a leader who can hit the ground running.”
Newton said that if he were selected as superintendent, he hopes the school board would allow him to begin work right away, before he officially takes his post.
“That first chunk of time is what I might call a listening tour,” he said. “I need to understand the lived experiences of all of the stakeholders in a brand new way. I’m not sure how I could properly forge the path ahead if I haven’t spoken to the people who are in the trenches.”
As Wyoming experiences significant financial shortfalls, presently and in the foreseeable future, what is your plan to hit the ground running and mitigate or compensate for the loss of revenue our school district is experiencing?
Newton said that although he appreciates the common refrain from policymakers who say they want to keep cuts as far away from the classroom as possible, “That is too simplistic of an answer for this very complex problem. ... I am an advocate for a bit of a sea change in how we budget in this district.”
Newton suggested using techniques like a zero-based budget, which would require administrators to justify the resources they need, and not filling positions after an employee leaves the district. The district has estimated that if the Wyoming Legislature makes severe enough cuts, it could have to eliminate as many as 350 positions, many of which could be vacancies.
“I think we can build in some extra procedures to say when people leave us, we don’t replace the person. We view the position. Does the position need replacing?” Newton said. “If we do this thoughtfully, we are going to be able to make significant cuts to meet our budgetary goals through the natural attrition of people who leave us.”
How will you ensure equity at every level within the school district?
“It’s a very important question, although it’s also a very textured, complicated, deep question,” Newton said. “Some students might perhaps feel like they’re permanently in a place that doesn’t feel good. We have to pay really close attention to that. Who feels marginalized and disenfranchised? Who are they, and do we know much about it? Why? What’s their story?”
Newton said he’s committed to taking proactive measures to “make sure the system doesn’t select against kids.” To do that, Newton said the district also needs have quick responses in place when it finds out a student is not being treated fairly. “We have to help the next generation understand that we are all in this together,” he said. “Anything that is not seeking unity among us is probably the wrong approach.”