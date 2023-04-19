Bill Daniels

Bill Daniels, a pioneer in cable television who launched his first system in Casper, established the Daniels Fund to operate the Daniels Fund Scholarship Program.  

 Daniels Fund photo

CHEYENNE — For four Cheyenne students, high school support paved a pathway toward one of the region’s most prestigious scholarships.

In late March, the Daniels Fund announced the names of its 2023 class of Daniels Scholarship Program recipients, including 38 Wyoming high school seniors. They were among 238 students across Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah accepted into the program. Rebecca Allen from Central High School, David Meraz-Ordonez from South High School and Stockton Fertig and Kooper Taylor, both from East High School, were on the list.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus