...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Bill Daniels, a pioneer in cable television who launched his first system in Casper, established the Daniels Fund to operate the Daniels Fund Scholarship Program.
CHEYENNE — For four Cheyenne students, high school support paved a pathway toward one of the region’s most prestigious scholarships.
In late March, the Daniels Fund announced the names of its 2023 class of Daniels Scholarship Program recipients, including 38 Wyoming high school seniors. They were among 238 students across Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah accepted into the program. Rebecca Allen from Central High School, David Meraz-Ordonez from South High School and Stockton Fertig and Kooper Taylor, both from East High School, were on the list.
“When I found out I got to move on to the interviews, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I made it this far,’” Meraz-Ordonez said. “I had a panic/joy moment. After my interview, I was really nervous. But I got a text later telling me to go into the portal to check on the status. I was at work, and I go in and check, and right there in big, black letters, it was like ‘Congratulations!’ I called my mom, I told my coworkers … I couldn’t believe it for a minute, and kept going back to refresh the page.”
Daniels Scholars receive up to $100,000 over four years toward their undergraduate degree, depending on financial need. Students may use their scholarship at any accredited nonprofit college or university anywhere in the United States. Students are selected for their strength of character, leadership potential, commitment to serving the community and academic potential.
“It’s an honor to support the educations of these outstanding young people with such great potential, strong character and big dreams,” said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “We know they will go on to do amazing things and have a tremendous impact on their communities.”
Meraz-Ordonez graduated a semester early and has already begun his college career at the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources, where he plans to major in energy resource management. Allen and Taylor also plan to go to UW this fall. Allen will study criminal justice and psychology, perhaps focusing on federal investigation.
“The Daniels Fund process helped me realize a lot about what my values are, and how I can put them to work in the future,” Allen said.
Taylor will study physiology or pre-nursing in the fall, in the hope of going on to a graduate program and becoming a physician’s assistant, or with a focus on earning a bachelor of science in nursing.
“I’ve always had an interest in nursing, and I’ve taken a lot of classes that are specific to it,” Taylor said. “My teachers have been great, and for the last couple months, I’ve been doing clinicals and getting some experience.”
Fertig, who said he participated in Cheyenne East’s Gear Up program, will head to Liberty University in Virginia, where he will study business management and finance.
“I’ve talked to several people I look up to in Cheyenne, several who are business owners,” Fertig said. “They’ve mentored me and helped me decide what would be the wisest decision as far as a degree.”
All four students say their high school counselors and teachers played a pivotal role in their college plans.
“I had no idea about the scholarship until this year, when one of my counselors approached me about it,” Allen said. “I didn’t think I could get one of the bigger scholarships like this, but my counselors made it seem like a goal I could reach.”
Meraz-Ordonez said the application process was rigorous. There were several rounds, including letters of recommendation, essays and an in-person interview.
“When I was talking to my counselor about scholarships, she mentioned it. She said it’s a lot of work, but that I would be a great candidate,” Meraz-Ordonez said. “Especially at South, they really push all the opportunities. It is great they have such good support. If it wasn’t for my counselors and teachers at South, this wouldn’t have been possible.”
All four encouraged up-and-coming students to apply for as many scholarships as they can find, including the Daniels Fund. At East, students can enroll in a college preparedness International Baccalaureate program, Fertig said.
“The counselors and teachers, they give out so much information, and they are so good at helping,” he said.
At the end of high school, hard work pays off, Taylor said.
“I would say that for any of us who got this scholarship, we’ve worked hard at school, and all the work you put in in high school makes a difference,” Taylor said. “We won’t have as big a financial burden now.”
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.