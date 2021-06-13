CHEYENNE – Four Cheyenne-area high school graduates are entering, currently attending or graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy.
Nolan Gerdes and Nathan Broomfield both have been appointed as entering Plebes (freshmen) this fall. Keenan Manlove is currently a Youngster (sophomore), and Dawson Eldred recently graduated and was commissioned.
Eldred has been selected to the Naval Aviation community, and he will next begin flight school in Pensacola, Florida.
The United States Naval Academy is a federal service academy adjacent to Annapolis, Maryland. Established on 10 October 1845, under Secretary of the Navy George Bancroft, it is the second oldest of the five U.S. service academies, and educates officers for commissioning primarily into the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps.