CHEYENNE – James Fraley has been hired by Laramie County School District 1 as the district’s assistant superintendent of instruction. He was recommended to the Board of Trustees and approved during the Feb. 7 meeting, according to a news release from the district.
Fraley, who has served as the interim Assistant Superintendent of Instruction since June 2021, began his career in 1996 as a third grade teacher at Pioneer Park Elementary where he served for a year before moving to Hobbs Elementary to teach sixth grade. In 2003, he became principal at Anderson Elementary.
When Meadowlark Elementary opened in 2016, Fraley assumed the role of principal. The school is the district’s first fifth and sixth grade elementary school, with 55 staff members serving 550 students. As principal, Fraley facilitated the staff to initiate a strong Professional Learning Community within the school and initiated work within the leadership team to begin High Reliability School framing.
Fraley holds an associate’s degree in business management from Northwest Community College; a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics from Rocky Mountain College, Billings, Montana; and a teaching certification and master’s degree in teaching from Whitworth College, Spokane, Washington. He also holds an administrative endorsement from the University of Wyoming and is enrolled in the UW doctoral program.
He is a member of the American Association of School Administrators School Superintendents Association, is a National Association of Elementary School Principals Certified Principal Mentor, and served as a state representative for the Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals.