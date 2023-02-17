Initiating French students into Wyoming culture

French exchange student Marion Crouzier, 16, right, passes a bison bladder to Cheyenne Central student Anna Groth, 18, during a visit to the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne on Thursday. “Most Wyoming kids have learned this stuff and gotten to touch this stuff before,” said Groth. “But that’s always my favorite part, the organs.” Crouzier had a slightly different point of view. “I was like, this is disgusting,” she recalled.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — With a Metro ticket and a whole day in Paris, Cheyenne’s Central High School student Elizabeth Stump found her confidence.

Last summer, Stump was one of 14 Central High School students to visit Lycée Chaptal in Mende, a rural town in southern France, with CHS teacher Sarah Evans. This month, she’s one of 11 Cheyenne families to host French students for three weeks.

