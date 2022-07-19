...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST TO WEST NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 436, AND 437...
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...West to west-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained
with possible gusts to 35 to 40 mph.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 4
University of Wyoming student speaker CeeJay Berg, center, returns to her seat after receiving the folder for her diploma during a 2022 graduation ceremony. In her presentation, Berg noted a little surprise about being selected from among so many students. She outlined the ways that others at the university helped her achieve her diploma. Berg received a bachelor of science in accounting and economics. Carol Ryczek/For the Laramie Boomerang
Laramie County Community College student Nate Hobbes poses for a portrait in the Pathfinder Building on Wednesday on campus. Hobbes is one of the first students to graduate with a bachelor of applied science degree from LCCC. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
University of Wyoming student speaker CeeJay Berg, center, returns to her seat after receiving the folder for her diploma during a 2022 graduation ceremony. In her presentation, Berg noted a little surprise about being selected from among so many students. She outlined the ways that others at the university helped her achieve her diploma. Berg received a bachelor of science in accounting and economics. Carol Ryczek/For the Laramie Boomerang
Laramie County Community College student Nate Hobbes poses for a portrait in the Pathfinder Building on Wednesday on campus. Hobbes is one of the first students to graduate with a bachelor of applied science degree from LCCC. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Michael Smith
Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer speaks during an LCCC board of trustees meeting in January to discuss campus updates. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A group photo from when Gov. Mark Gordon signed the Wyoming’s Tomorrow scholarship bill March 11, 2022. Photo from Dr. Sandy Caldwell, executive director of the Wyoming Community College Commission.
LARAMIE – Efforts to increase postsecondary graduation rates have begun to pay off for University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College.
UW’s six-year graduation rate has improved by 3.5 percentage points to 60.2% of students graduating in the cohort between 2015 and 2021, according to a UW press release.
At LCCC, the graduation rate has increased by more than 100% in the past decade to a rate of 38%, said LCCC President Joe Schaffer.
While Schaffer said there’s still room to grow, the growing graduation rate is a sign of success and culmination of statewide initiatives to increase educational attainment and get more Wyomingites into the local workforce.
The statewide percentage of postsecondary degrees and credentials was 51.6% in 2019, up from 45.1% in 2017, the press release says.
The changes were driven by the Educational Attainment Executive Council, which includes representatives from UW, community colleges, businesses and politicians throughout the state.
The group formed in 2018. It has since created multiple initiatives toward its goal, such as the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, data sharing platforms and expanded degree opportunities at community colleges.
LCCC completely revamped the way it approaches credential programs, tailoring them to match workforce needs and allow students to explore a range of interests without wasting as much time and money, Schaffer said. The school started including academic and career advising early in a student’s educational career so they can stay on a clear path throughout their education.
“If we can get more to come to college and we’re better at getting them to earn a credential, they will contribute more to Wyoming’s workforce needs,” Schaffer said.
One of the most anticipated initiatives from the council is the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship program, which the Wyoming Legislature passed earlier this year. When the scholarship becomes available, it will give adult students an opportunity to seek secondary education for a lower cost.
The scholarship will be open to Wyoming residents age 24 or older. Qualifying students will be eligible to receive a total of $7,200 over the course of four academic terms.
“With the successes of efforts like Wyoming Works and Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship programs, as well as the full integration of the attainment work across the higher education institutions and partnering agencies, there is a solid set of building blocks in place for the next stage of success through the Wyoming Innovation Partnership and other economic development efforts,” Sandy Caldwell, executive director of Wyoming Community College Commission, says in the press release.
Schaffer explained that the economy and workforce shortages are making it easier for high school graduates to get pulled into the workforce before having a chance to pursue higher education. Also, more graduates will have positive effects in the long term.
“We have to grow the pool of college educated,” he said. “The quality of our workforce is going to determine how successful our economy will be.”