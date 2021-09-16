CHEYENNE – The grand opening of the new Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College was celebrated by many in Cheyenne on Thursday.
Leaders of the college and in the community, some of whom have been waiting for nearly two decades to see the project come to fruition, gathered together to toast to the abundance of opportunities the auditorium provides.
School officials said they were excited to finally open the doors to the public after months of delay. The project was finished, with construction ending in the early spring of this year, but there have been almost no events hosted in the auditorium due to the pandemic.
“This event has been a long time coming,” said LCCC Trustee Brenda Lyttle.
Five years ago, matching funding was approved by the Wyoming Legislature, and it went onto the ballot for Laramie County voters in 2018. The community supported the proposal, and it moved forward.
In total, the project cost $14 million, and half came from the state. The other half came, in part, from Laramie County property owners, as well as private gifts and donations from the LCCC Foundation.
President Joe Schaffer said although the upfront cost seems high, it will likely generate funding for the college. The school has been renting out the Civic Center, using local middle and high schools, and even performing in churches to provide a space for their students.
LCCC can now sell tickets and use the venue for different community events, which will help support the school’s funding.
Schaffer said getting the money together would not have been possible without the entire community, and especially foundation board members, who rallied the project.
“There is no more motivated group of volunteers who want to see this campus succeed,” he said. “They were instrumental in championing behind the cause that helped us secure both political and community financial support.”
The result was a 12,640-square-foot auditorium and fine arts facility, designed by architect Semple Brown and constructed by GH Phipps.
It seats 400 in the audience and features advanced technology for full productions and performances. There is a full rigging system for theater productions, an up-to-date sound system, LED lighting and a projection screen.
Students at the community college will now have the opportunity to showcase their talents in a state-of-the-art performance space, and, very soon, with an upcoming theater production in November.
Jason Pasqua, the director of the theater department, has been working for the college for 18 years and waiting for an opportunity like this. He said there was no way to describe the look on the students’ faces when they rehearsed in the auditorium Wednesday night, except that there was a sense of hope.
“We love the building,” he said. “It is going to house our dreams and our stories.”
Dr. Robert Prentice and his wife Dr. Sandra Surbrugg are the sponsors the building was named after, and giving Pasqua and his students that sense of hope was their own dream.
Surbrugg said although she husband and have had long, fulfilling careers in medicine, their lives have been most enriched by the arts in Cheyenne. This was a way for them to show their appreciation.
“I’m excited about the experiences that will take place here,” Prentice said, “and the lives that will be better from them.”