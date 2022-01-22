CHEYENNE – Although county health officials were consulted in advance of the recent Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees decision to remove its mask mandate, they did not advise the reversal and are bracing for the consequences.
Student COVID-19 cases were at an all-time high after the recent long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, 131 students and 39 staff reported testing positive. Throughout the week, there were 155 more student cases recorded by the county health department, as well as 26 additional faculty cases. Individuals exposed are no longer required to quarantine if asymptomatic, nor are close contacts documented by the school district.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Director Kathy Emmons said with the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, including pediatric, she recommended the masking protocol stay in place.
“That would be a way to help make sure that kids have an additional layer of protection while they’re at school,” she said.
District leaders said they took these suggestions into consideration, but new mitigation strategies for students, such as vaccines and boosters, made an update to the Smart Start Plan possible. Updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on quarantining also impacted the decision.
“We put a mask protocol in place so that we could keep them in school and keep kids connected without going virtually,” LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said following the board’s vote. “But as time goes on, and those strategies and those systems, and, you know, medications and vaccines become more available, the reality is that it’s the responsibility of the parent.”
Emmons said although those strategies are available now, Laramie County has not reached a vaccination rate high enough to build a safety net and strong barrier to the virus without masks. She said the Capital City school district is not in a position similar to Teton County and Albany County to remove the mandate.
“Those communities have done the work to get their kids vaccinated,” she said. “So, certainly, if we had a high percentage of kids vaccinated, having those masks in the classroom is going to be much less significant.”
Nonetheless, students and faculty in LCSD1 will have no requirement to wear face coverings starting Monday. They will be encouraged to do so, however, as well as follow the other major health protocols, which are to stay home if sick, wash and sanitize hands frequently, and social distance by 6 feet, whenever possible.
Quarantine and close contact protocols were also adapted and less restrictive. Individuals who test positive will only be required to quarantine at home for five days, and can return to school with a mask for the next five. There will be no contact tracing through the school district's nurses, and students and faculty who test positive will be responsible for communicating to their peers that they were possibly exposed.
“I am concerned,” Emmons said. “I think it’s going to be really difficult for a child to tell his or her parents that 'these are the kids I was around when I was positive.' … I am also concerned that without that additional level of information, parents aren't going to be aware that their child has been exposed to a positive case.”
Not only will there be a chance of exposure in the classroom, students also will not be asked to comply with the federal law requiring masks on school buses. Extra face coverings will be on every school bus, and mask usage will be recommended, but bus drivers do not have to enforce the law.
LCSD1 Transportation Program Administrator Adam Greenwood said he is following suit with every other district in Wyoming, which do not require masks on buses. He has not found any information about what the consequences are for not adhering to this federal law, and any concerns about staffing levels being impacted by COVID-19 are taken into account.
He said bus drivers and transportation support staff were briefed and in favor of the decision, as well. Employees have been responsible for asking students to wear a mask, and wear it properly, for two years now.
“They were pretty happy,” he said, “because they’ve been fighting this battle.”
Greenwood explained this does not mean they will not support students, or staff, who continue to wear face coverings for their protection.
”We want to be very cognizant on our buses and really pay attention, that if a student does choose to wear masks, that that student isn’t singled out by other students,” he said. “We really want to respect the students' and the parents' wishes, and respect their decision if they want to wear a mask or not.”
District Nurse Janet Farmer said she expects to see many students and faculty continue to wear masks on school property because she said they believe it’s what they need to do. She said this will be the best way to mitigate any more spread throughout the county, and, without it, they will see the COVID-19 numbers steadily increase.
“I have to remember that they’re in school for seven hours a day,” she said. “They’re in close contact, typically, because we can’t space our classrooms with people 6 feet apart. So, it’s just another strategy to try to prevent that transmission.”
Emmons said it is up to the school district to enforce this because the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department no longer has the authority. The Wyoming Legislature passed a law two years ago to limit any county health department from issuing a mask mandate for longer than 10 days. She said she doesn’t believe even if she took steps to implement a health order it would be supported by the Cheyenne City Council or the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.
She said barriers have been built in every community to make it as difficult as possible to enforce the easiest mitigation strategy, and there won’t be a way to control the cases.
“We’re already seeing our numbers go up with that precaution in place now,” she said. “So, you take that away, and I think our numbers will skyrocket. And I hope I’m wrong.”