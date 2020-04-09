LARAMIE – The Wyoming high school debate community had planned to gather for the state speech and debate tournament last month, but that was canceled due to COVID-19.
The UW debate program is stepping up to help the Wyoming High School Forensics Association and the Wyoming High School Activities Association host the tournament completely online.
UW debate was uniquely prepared to offer assistance, given its experience hosting tournaments online.
“For these students, state is often the pinnacle of their career – something they’ve put four years of their heart and soul into,” UW Debate Director Matt Liu said in a news release. “For them, having it canceled would be like qualifying for the Olympics or the Super Bowl and not getting to go.”
Details on the online tournament are not yet finalized, but it will take place April 22-25 and is designed to not interfere with students’ online class schedules.