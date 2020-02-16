The Hispanic Organization for Progress and Education awarded each of the following students $500 in scholarships to for the 2019-20 school year. Applications for next year are due April 1. More information about how to apply can be found at www.hopecheyenne.org
Andrea Becerra – Andrea Becerra is a 2019 graduate of Cheyenne Central High. Becerra is attending Laramie County Community College for two years and majoring in natural sciences. Becerra hopes to attend the University of Wyoming and then attend physical therapy school.
Alexa Becerra – Alexa Becerra just graduated from LCCC with an associate degree in human services. Becerra plans to attend UW and major in social work. Becerra is the recipient of the Richard Montoya Memorial Scholarship.
Alexis Baca – Alexis Baca graduated from Cheyenne Central High, Class of 2019. Baca is studying pre-optometry at UW and looks forward to align that with her love of helping people. Baca is a recipient of the Trisha Redman Memorial Scholarship.
Esmeralda Chacon – Esmeralda Chacon is a continuing college student that just finished earning her Associate of Health Science degree at LCCC, and is working on earning her bachelor’s in health care administration. Chacon’s dream has always been to have a career in the medical field. Chacon is a graduate of Cheyenne South High.
Leah Cruz – Leah Cruz is attending LCCC. Cruz is in her third year of college. Cruz was recently accepted into the dental hygiene program at LCCC.
Karla de la Cruz – Karla de la Cruz is a graduate from Pine Bluffs High School. De la Cruz plans on first attending LCCC to study agriculture business, then transfer to UW to double major in international agriculture business and agriculture education.
Marlen Barreras Garcia – Marlen Barreras Garcia is a 2019 graduate of Cheyenne South High, and is a freshman at LCCC interested in studying criminal justice. Barreras Garcia plans to transfer to UW to get her bachelor’s degree. Barreras Garcia would like to be a police officer and eventually be a detective. Barreras Garcia is the recipient of the Martin Esquibel Memorial Scholarship.
Brenna Lopez – Brenna Lopez is a 2019 graduate of Cheyenne East High. Lopez is studying nursing at LCCC.
Alexis Martinez – Alexis Martinez is a 2019 graduate of Cheyenne East High. Martinez plans to pursue her passion for working with children by studying elementary education, first at LCCC, and then at UW to finish up her studies. After college, Martinez plans to become a elementary teacher in Wyoming, so that she can give back to her community. Martinez is the recipient of the Steve Lucero Memorial Scholarship.
Jenessa Miller – Janessa Miller is a 2019 graduate of Cheyenne Central High. Miller is attending UW in the fall to study criminal justice with a minor in Spanish. Miller is a recipient of the Trisha Redman Memorial Scholarship.