LARAMIE – Students in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources have been selected for special awards by the University of Wyoming chapter of Gamma Sigma Delta, the honor society of agriculture.
Faculty members nominate outstanding students for these awards, and winners are selected by the chapter’s membership and awards committee.
The following students from southeast Wyoming were selected:
• Cheyenne – Outstanding Freshman, Emily Purifoy, animal and veterinary science (ANVS) with concentration in preveterinary medicine
• Pine Bluffs – Outstanding Junior, Sierra Shelit, ANVS with concentration in preveterinary medicine
• Laramie – Outstanding Senior, Carter Eckhardt, molecular biology and physiology
• Wheatland – Outstanding Masters, Taylor Bush, master’s degree in soil science