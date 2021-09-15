CHEYENNE – The Hispanic Organization for Progress and Education awarded 14 students scholarships this summer to students who graduated from Cheyenne high schools or are attending Laramie County Community College.
The HOPE scholarship provides tuition assistance to those attending college after high school. And six of those same students received the memorial scholarship award.
The memorial scholarship is given in addition to the HOPE scholarship to students who are planning on furthering their education. The scholarship is given by families and friends who have lost a loved one, with the intention to honor their life and memory.
This year's scholarship recipients are:
Alejandra Becerra graduated from Central High School this June and is attending LCCC this fall. She is majoring in speech pathology, and hopes to transfer to the University of Wyoming to join the speech-language pathology program for her Bachelor’s degree.
She participated in several AP and honors classes throughout high school and played for the Central High soccer team.
She was also the recipient of the Richard Montoya Memorial Scholarship.
Trinity Drew graduated from Central High School this June and is attending Southern Utah University. She is majoring in elementary education and hopes to help future generations “expand their minds and grow.”
She has been a National Honor Society member since 2020, and served the community through volunteering with her church and other civic organizations.
Daniela Barreras Garcia graduated from South High School this June, and is attending LCCC this fall. She hopes to transfer to UW to pursue a degree in business and finance afterward.
She has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past three years. Outside of school, she enjoys traveling and hiking.
She wants to thank her family and friends who have supported her throughout her life, and said, “Without them, I wouldn’t be in the place I am now.”
Danielle Ivie graduated from Central High School this June and is attending the University of Northern Colorado. She is majoring in sports and exercise science, in pursuit of a career in sports medicine.
She was highly involved at Central High, participating in multiple clubs and sports. She not only received a letter for her four years in dance, she was also a member of the Central FCA and marching band. She was also awarded the bronze, silver and gold Congressional Award.
Aiden Kaus graduated from Central High School with a GPA of 3.5. He is attending UW to pursue a degree in computer science. He is interested in software development, and learns through watching informational movies and reading.
“The journey I set up to complete my life’s goals has only just begun,” he said.
Emily Lucero graduated from Central High School this June and is attending UW to major in business.
She was a member of the Mayor’s Youth Council and served as the chair for the past two years. She was also active in 4-H, Young Life, DECA, the golf team and National Honor Society.
This scholarship holds a very special place in her heart, as HOPE was dear to her late father, Michael Lucero. She was also the recipient of the Martin Esquibel Memorial Scholarship.
Alexa Meija graduated from East High School this June as part of the International Baccalaureate program. She is attending UW this fall to study microbiology and Latino/Latina studies.
Throughout high school, she was involved in Interact Club and the National Honor Society. She also qualified for nationals four times and is a double state champion in speech and debate.
She was also the recipient of the Dr. Margaret Zamudio Memorial Scholarship.
Abby Morrillon is currently a dental hygiene student at LCCC and was very excited to be included in the HOPE scholarship recipients.
She has been a part of many organizations on campus, which include student government, women’s soccer and is a resident assistant for the dorm. She wants to continue helping the community that gave her a chance.
Michelle Puente graduated from East High School this June and is attending the University of Dayton Ohio. She is pursuing a degree in elementary education.
She participated in Family Career and Community Leaders of America as chapter officer for three years. Puente was also very active in sports, and managed both the basketball and softball teams.
She was also the recipient of the Steve Lucero Memorial Scholarship.
Grant Redman graduated from East High School last year and attended the LCCC Albany County campus throughout the 2020-21 school year. He is now pursuing a degree in kinesiology at UW. After obtaining his bachelor’s degree, he plans to attend physical therapy school.
He has been the recipient of the HOPE scholarship for the past two years. He was also the recipient of the Trisha Montoya Redman Memorial Scholarship this year.
Jayden Roccaforte graduated from East High School in Cheyenne this June and is attending Casper College.
He was involved in marching band and participated in DECA, all while attending AP classes. He was also a three-time state champion and two-time national champion in speech and debate, which he will be continuing at Casper College.
Roccaforte wants to be the second person in his family to ever graduate from college, following in the footsteps of his mother.
Amber Roybal graduated from Central High School this June and is attending LCCC this fall. She is pursuing a degree in criminal justice, while also joining the Army National Guard part-time.
Throughout high school, she participated in cheer and was the varsity cheer captain. She was also involved in Student Council and was the student body vice president, as well as a member of JROTC.
She was also the recipient of the Vialquin Valdez Memorial Scholarship.
Gabriela Gracia-Salinas is a student at LCCC, pursuing an associate's degree in biomedical science. She plans on transferring to UW to earn her bachelor’s degree, as well.
Her dream is to become a pediatric surgeon, and she was thankful for her family, and the HOPE scholarship, for giving her the opportunity.
Adrynah Vitley completed her first year at LCCC and is studying to become an art teacher, which she said has been “extremely enlightening.”
She was born in Cheyenne to a 16-year-old mother, who taught her that anything can be accomplished with hard work. She has discovered things about herself and art that she didn’t know was possible.
The organization wants to thank all the families and friends of this year's scholarship recipients, as well as the associate members who make this possible. HOPE recognizes the valuable contributions of a strong support system.
HOPE is a nonprofit organization in Wyoming focused on supporting Hispanic students' efforts to gain the training and education necessary to pursue and achieve their ambitions. They fundraise and provide scholarships, instill pride in Hispanic heritage and host educational opportunities for students local to Cheyenne.
For more information on HOPE, and how to join as a member or donate, visit www.hopewyoming.org.