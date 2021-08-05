CHEYENNE – Lauren Hunt of Cheyenne, a student at Northern Vermont University, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.
Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester grade-point average are placed on the Dean's List.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Friday. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Torrington, Laramie, Vedauwoo, Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs Wyoming WHEN...Now through 1 PM Friday IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian Fires. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ON FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph during the afternoon. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry thunderstorms possible. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
CHEYENNE – Lauren Hunt of Cheyenne, a student at Northern Vermont University, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.
Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester grade-point average are placed on the Dean's List.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.