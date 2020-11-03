CHEYENNE – The makeup of the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees is not changing after Tuesday’s election.
Each of the incumbents whose seats were up for re-election – Jess Ketcham, Wendy Soto, Bob Salazar and Don Erickson – won re-election to the four open seats on the seven-member board. Seven total candidates ran for election this cycle, and each of the winners will serve four-year terms on the board.
Soto, who was first elected to the board in 2016 and serves as vice-chair, won the highest number of votes – 22,460 (17.8%) – out of any of the candidates who ran.
“I’m very excited to serve the college and the community for another four years,” said Soto, who added that she was “very pleased” that the other incumbents won re-election, too.
“We have some hard work to do, and I think it will be good to have the stability of those folks who have been at this for a while,” she said.
The most pressing immediate issue facing the college is a recent call from Gov. Mark Gordon to cut its budget by at least 10%. The trustees will meet Wednesday evening to discuss what some of those cuts might look like and which programs – and personnel – could be affected.
Ketcham, who first won election to the board in 2016 and serves as chair, won the second-highest number of votes Tuesday night, with 21,896 (17.4%).
“I think everyone notices the college is on the right track, since all of the incumbents were re-elected,” he said. “I think that shows a great collaboration between all of us to keep the college moving in the proposer direction.”
Ketchum said the budget, navigating COVID-19 and the college’s strategic plan already have his “hands tied” as far as priorities for the next four years.
Salazar, who first won election to the board in 2016, said navigating the budget crisis is heavy on his mind as he prepares for his second term as a trustee.
“That’s going to be important. We want to try to stay on the right track and make sure we don’t cut things that are important to the longterm value the college provides to the community ,” said Salazar, who won 19,943 votes (15.8%) – the third-highest amount.
“There’s a lot of work to be done right now.”
Erickson, who received the fourth-highest number of votes in the race with 19,642 (15.6%), has served on the board since 2012.
“We have such a good team,” said Erickson, referring to the incumbent trustees who were also re-elected Tuesday evening.
“I’ve been on the board for eight years, and I thoroughly enjoy what I do there,” he said.
“We’ve got some tough decisions we’re going to have to handle over the next year. I’m not looking forward to the hard times ahead, but I am looking forward to continuing another four years.”