CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College has not been immune to the impacts of inflation.
Although the college expected to start construction on one of the oldest buildings on campus this September, any efforts to expand the Recreation and Athletics Complex will be delayed due to rising costs in materials and labor. LCCC President Joe Schaffer said there is a chance the board of trustees may have to decide to abandon the project completely if additional funding can’t be secured.
That would mean the nearly $20 million for renovations would no longer go toward addressing the lack of the building’s electrical capacity, air conditioning and aging infrastructure.
“Within the current environment, we have not been able to get that project within budget,” Schaffer told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “It’s at the point where the gap is growing even as we value engineer aspects out of the building. Most recently, we received a bid, and only one bid, for a major component of the project that was millions of dollars higher than what was estimated.”
He said the expansion is currently $3 million-5 million over budget, and LCCC leadership has to go back to the drawing board. Schaffer has already begun discussions with legislators, the State Construction Division and the Wyoming Community College Commission to find additional funding. This will set back construction by months.
Without the updates to the sports complex, student-athletes and their teams will use Laramie County School District 1 facilities in the 2022-23 season. Not only will they use the facilities to practice and train, but competitions will take place off of LCCC’s campus.
“They’ve been very generous in terms of opening their facilities up to us,” Schaffer said of LCSD1.
If the LCCC project is completed, plans include moving the competition gym into the existing multipurpose room and increasing the ceiling height to align with the National Junior College Athletic Association requirements. Seating would increase to accommodate 1,300 spectators at LCCC athletics competitions and community events. A two-story addition to the west end of the current multipurpose room would allow for office spaces, student-athlete lockers, weight training facilities and storage.
LCCC Athletics and Recreation Assistant Director Vince Gibson said he hopes the funding issue is resolved. He said the current complex is one of the oldest in Region IX, and does not provide the space or the equipment needed for students and athletes to train comfortably.
“We also feel this will bring more of a college game day atmosphere,” he said. “It’ll be easier to bring recruits in, and future student-athletes will see themselves using the new gym and up to date modern facilities in the RAC (Recreation and Athletics Complex).”
While Schaffer said he was disappointed rising inflation was taking a toll on the community college’s plans to improve the campus, he said the administration does not plan on bringing additional tax propositions to the community. They are focused on finding funding through the legislative process, fundraising and the governor’s office.
“I think we’ll find a path to figure this out,” Schaffer said. “Once we do, it’s just another wonderful asset that Cheyenne and Laramie County will have at its fingertips.”