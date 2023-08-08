THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
614 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, GERING,
HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LUSK, REDBIRD,
REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, AND TORRINGTON.
Investigation ongoing into costly Jessup Elementary fire
CHEYENNE — Crews from Cheyenne Fire Rescue were dispatched to Jessup Elementary late Friday evening to put out a fire on the school’s playground.
Laramie County School District 1 facilities staff had recently installed new playground equipment, anticipating the start of the new school year on Aug. 23.
“Those particular pieces were new,” Andy Knapp, LCSD1’s director of facilities management, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday. “I think the replacement cost on equipment that was destroyed was about $150,000, plus the additional rubber mulch that was burned up.”
Facilities staff are working to clean up the damaged playground, he said. While it will be cleaned up in time for the start of the new school year, the district is still unsure when it will be able to repair or replace the playground equipment.
“Our plan right now is we’re cleaning it up and working with the insurance company on when and how we can replace that,” Knapp said.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the 10:49 p.m. fire, which the department says is still unknown.
“Firefighters immediately took action to extinguish the fire, utilizing water and foam lines,” CFR officials wrote in a press release. “Likewise, Laramie County School District 1 stepped in and brought in heavy equipment to help with the overhaul and to complete the decimation. According to the incident report, the fire completely destroyed two pieces of play equipment.”
LCSD1 employees had been working across the city to update the equipment at several school playgrounds, but had already faced setbacks and delays.
“We’re trying to redo several of our playgrounds,” Knapp said. “We replaced the rubber mulch, as well as installing new playground equipment. That’s behind schedule because of the weather. Then, I had to have a crew that just finished that playground the week before. ... And, matter of fact, the contractor was still on-site with their equipment, and we had to bring a crew in to tear that playground all apart that night. ... We’re short-staffed at the district, as well.”
While the weather and the fire have been setbacks, Knapp wanted to remind families and students that LCSD1 school facilities will be ready when the first day of classes arrives later this month.
“We’ll have that school ready, as well as the rest of them,” he said. “I’ve just asked people out there to be aware of the construction projects that we have going on, and stay safe, be safe with school starting back up, (and with) speed limits changing in and around the school zones.”
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter.