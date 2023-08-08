CHEYENNE — Crews from Cheyenne Fire Rescue were dispatched to Jessup Elementary late Friday evening to put out a fire on the school’s playground.

Laramie County School District 1 facilities staff had recently installed new playground equipment, anticipating the start of the new school year on Aug. 23.

