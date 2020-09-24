CHEYENNE – Jessica Loyd, a candidate for Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, representing Area F, has withdrawn from the November election, according to a news release.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said that since Loyd’s withdrawal occurred after ballots had been certified and printed, notices of the candidate’s withdrawal will be included in absentee ballots mailed to voters in Election District 6 starting today. Voters will be informed that due to the candidate’s withdrawal, any votes cast for Loyd will not be counted. Signs informing voters of the candidate’s withdrawal will also be posted in all polling locations, including the early voting site in the Laramie County Governmental Complex atrium.
Loyd’s withdrawal from the race means that candidate Mike Olson is running unopposed for the position.