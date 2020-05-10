CHEYENNE – Hayden Ray Jones of Cheyenne was one of more than 1,100 candidates for graduation at West Kentucky Community and Technical College for the 2020 spring semester.
Jones is eligible to receive a certificate in the Welding Technology Program.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, WKCTC has been closed to in-person classes and has been offering remote learning since mid-March. Following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Andy Beshear, the college also postponed its Spring Commencement, which would have been held Saturday, May 9, at the Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center.
In a video tribute released on the college’s social media channels, WKCTC President Anton Reece said while he was disappointed the college had to postpone the ceremony, the health and safety of its students, faculty, staff and families was paramount.