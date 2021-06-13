CHEYENNE – The following junior high students from the Cheyenne Virtual School were named to the honor roll for the first semester of the 2021-22 school year:
Seventh grade
Norella Barnes, Daniel Curtis, Hannah Fike, Kylee Higgins, Neal Hushbeck, Torin Jackson, Abdullah Khan, Emma McCracken, Amy Medina, Brayden Oliver, Beckett Pasqua, Malayna Paxton and Aldrin Ruadil
Eighth grade
Ryan Akers, Alexis Carter, Taylor Frauendienst, Vitalina Grier, Aaron Iceneder, Logan John, Darron Johnson, Seanna Lohmann, Luke Louderback, Brayden Lyday, Emerson Markus, Eliza Maxwell, Kaden McMillen, Nevaeh Medina, Wyatt Miller, Clover Milatzo, Morgan Willett, Corey Summers, Rachael Roundtree, Cooper Pigg, Julia Morales, Isabella Moyte, Katherine Ollivant and Natalee Ramsdell.