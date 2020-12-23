CHEYENNE – Fall school enrollment in Wyoming’s 48 school districts dropped from 93,832 students in the 2019-20 school year to 91,938 during the 2020-21 school year – the first time enrollment has dipped below 92,000 students since 2012.
Wyoming’s public schools lost a total of 1,894 students. While 10 districts saw an increase in enrollment, 38 districts decreased enrollment from the previous year.
Wyoming school districts that saw the largest increases in enrollment offer statewide virtual education programs:
• Niobrara County School District 1, with a 76.8% increase, or 607 students.
• Park County School District 16, with a 75.5% increase, or 74 students.
• Big Horn County School District 1, with a 68.1% increase, or 729 students.
“Wyoming had a structure in place to offer full-time virtual education to students before the COVID-19 pandemic began,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said in a news release. “I am proud of Wyoming educators for their commitment to offering in-person instruction, and I’m grateful that parents and families had a range of public, home, virtual and private options.”
This data was gathered from all school districts throughout the state in a snapshot performed on Oct. 1. The agency does not collect numbers of students enrolled in home or private school.
