...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST TO WEST NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 436, AND 437...
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...West to west-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained
with possible gusts to 35 to 40 mph.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Karen Delbridge is the next principal of Cheyenne's Central High School after being approved Monday by the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees. She has served as Central’s associate principal since 2018, and in that role has taken on the responsibilities of head principal in the absence of former principal Fred George. Courtesy of LCSD1
CHEYENNE – Karen Delbridge is the next principal of Cheyenne's Central High School, after being approved Monday night by the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees.
Delbridge has served as Central’s associate principal since 2018, and in that role has taken on the responsibilities of head principal. Former Central Principal Fred George has departed to become head of a high school in the city of Laramie.
Delbridge has worked to promote student achievement by providing staff professional development, monitoring and evaluating educational programs, performing classroom observations and grant writing, LCSD1 said in a news release Tuesday. She also aided the school’s counseling program, collaborated with student club sponsors, and administered personnel policies and procedures.
Last summer, she worked as curriculum development lead consultant for GEAR UP Wyoming. Prior to joining Central, Delbridge served as the school district’s K-12 English language arts curriculum coordinator, where she managed budgets totaling more than $4 million. She was responsible for program activities and academic content. She developed and implemented curriculum.
Delbridge holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a secondary teacher certification and minor in religion from Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee; a master’s degree in K-12 education from Tusculum College, Greenville, Tennessee; and a doctorate in education curriculum and instruction from the University of Wyoming. UW is where she also received a K-12 reading endorsement, and K-12 principal endorsement.
An LCSD1 statement said the decision to recommend Delbridge to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process. As is typical with such personnel moves, this included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee.