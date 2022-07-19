Karen Delbridge

Karen Delbridge is the next principal of Cheyenne's Central High School after being approved Monday by the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees. She has served as Central’s associate principal since 2018, and in that role has taken on the responsibilities of head principal in the absence of former principal Fred George. Courtesy of LCSD1

CHEYENNE – Karen Delbridge is the next principal of Cheyenne's Central High School, after being approved Monday night by the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees.

Delbridge has served as Central’s associate principal since 2018, and in that role has taken on the responsibilities of head principal. Former Central Principal Fred George has departed to become head of a high school in the city of Laramie.

