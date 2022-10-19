Principal's letter

The following is the full text of the notice sent to Central High parents on Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Dear Central High School Community,

Friday afternoon a student reported an offensive picture in a classroom that had previously been used to teach the historical context of a piece of literature. The picture depicted a KKK parade from the early 1900s. This picture had not been used in instruction yet this year and upon reflection will not be used going forward.

The picture was immediately removed by the administration and an appointment was scheduled with the family. We then began the process of an internal and an external investigation. As part of our procedures outlined at the end of last year, we engaged our advocacy team, otherwise known as A-Team. The A-Team’s role is to partner with parents and students through the process of restoration. We use a restorative practice model. For more information, visit this website: https://www.iirp.edu/.

The restorative model is an educational process that takes time with the goal of bringing everyone together for a discussion to engage in understanding, recognition and respect of one another. This is part of the work we discussed earlier this spring when we called for kindness in the schools and throughout the community. This is never-ending work, and we fully recognize that every word and every action is impactful. The healing of entire cultures has been based on restorative practices.

Every action that we take moving forward has an impact on our children. As adults, we are role models, and our kids are watching. We lead the way in the behaviors that we expect.

Sincerely,

Dr. Karen Delbridge

Principal