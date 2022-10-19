CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 parent Tara Tomlin is searching for meaningful solutions following the discovery of a Ku Klux Klan photo hanging in her son’s classroom.

An English teacher at Central High School displayed a picture of three individuals dressed in KKK robes, driving a carriage with a parade float behind them. Tomlin identified the teacher as Shannon Black in an email, and said the teacher “reportedly told her students ‘this is my grandmother on a Sunday afternoon after church.’”

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

