PINE BLUFFS – Kyle Thurin is a helper.
A few years ago, after a hail storm battered his hometown, Kyle, who graduated last weekend from Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School, helped clean up the neighborhood.
“I just like to do good work,” said Kyle, who, in addition to maintaining respectable grades, has also volunteered hours of his time to mentor and coach other students. He’s also assisted families in crisis.
“It brings me joy to help out other people as much as I can. I don’t want people to have to go through what I went through,” said Kyle, who went to live in foster care with the Thurin family when he was 8 years old. That was right after authorities removed him and his two siblings from a neglectful living situation in Cheyenne.
The change in environment dramatically altered the course of Kyle’s life. He said he doubts he’d be in the bright place he is now without the Thurins’ altruism.
“When he first came to us, he was a couch potato. All he wanted to do was sit in front of the television set,” said Carla Thurin, Kyle’s now-adoptive mother. His new older brothers wouldn’t have it, and they encouraged Kyle to play outside on the bucolic farmland that makes up rural Laramie County.
Now, he’s almost always outside, often working with animals or fixing farm equipment. He’s also the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s 2020 Outstanding Male Graduate of Laramie County.
“Over time, he just blossomed. It’s like it was always there, and he just didn’t know it,” Carla Thurin said. Kyle was also behind in school, struggling to grasp reading comprehension. But his teachers and his family worked with him until he transformed into an honor roll student.
“We really started to see him blossom around fifth or sixth grade,” said Carla Thurin, who describes her son as generous, kind-hearted and adventurous. “There’s not a thing he won’t try,” she added about Kyle, who has served as president of the 4-H club and lettered in football, wrestling and track.
Carla Thurin and her husband, Matt, have fostered more than 60 children through the years. In addition to having three biological children, the couple has adopted six others, which includes Kyle and his two siblings. They formally adopted Kyle when he was 10 years old.
“The Thurins are very generous people,” said Will Gray, a social studies teacher at Pine Bluffs who has known Kyle since he was a youngster. “I think he knows that’s how a family should be and that’s what he wants to do in life – make things right.”
Gray saw Kyle grow up during middle and high school. “He started out as more of a goofball, but then he realized he had to get serious in school. You could just see him mature.”
Gray also coached the high school football team when Kyle served as captain, and said Kyle shows natural leadership ability.
“He leads by example and does things the right way,” Gray said. ‘He had a pretty good following. There were a lot of kids who wanted to be like Kyle.”
“I hope he sends his future kids to Pine Bluffs,” Gray said. “I’d be happy to coach his kids.”
For now, Kyle is headed to Northeastern Junior College in Colorado next year. He got a wrestling scholarship to attend, and says it’s the sport that interests him most because it “teaches self-discipline.”
When he starts school in the fall, Kyle intends to major in business, with the long-term goal of owning his own mechanic shop. He’s already spent countless hours fixing cars and trucks with his dad and brother. He doesn’t claim to be an expert, but admits that he “knows a little bit.”
“Anything I can get my hands on to tinker with or fix makes me feel good. I love that feeling of fixing something that’s broken,” said Kyle, who is currently working on a pickup truck and a lawnmower. He added that seeing a “smile on someone’s face when it’s fixed and up and running” validates his work. “I just like to see people happy.”
Whatever Kyle goes on to do, he’ll never forget the kindness the Thurins first showed him nearly 12 years ago.
“If people want to be foster parents, I would encourage it,” said Thurin, who’s inspired to carry forward the goodwill of his parents one way or another. “Foster care is where I came from, and I wouldn’t be here today without them.”