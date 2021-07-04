Laramie County graduates earn honors, degrees at college level
CHEYENNE – Several Laramie County high school graduates have achieved academic honors and/or graduated from colleges across the country recently.
They include:
Carly Huff and Jeni Wolfe, both of Cheyenne, graduated in May from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. Huff earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science, while Wolfe graduated with a PMC in Family Nurse Practitioner.
Three students from Cheyenne made the scholastic honor roll for spring 2021 at Oregon State University by earning a 3.5 grade point average or better. William A. Kaste is a senior majoring in Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Camden W. Schmidt is a sophomore majoring in Environmental Economics and Policy; and Kayla E. Schwab is a post-baccalaureate student in Spanish.
Two from Cheyenne were among the 8,442 May graduates from the University of Utah. Emily Miller earned a Master of Science in International Affairs and Global Enterprise, and Maria Lowry earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and Kinesiology.
Joey Davis of Cheyenne has earned a Master of Arts in Teaching in Health and Physical Education from Valdosta State University. Davis is among more than 1,100 students who completed their degree requirements during spring semester 2021.
Students from Cheyenne and Wheatland were among the 4,047 who graduated from Oklahoma State University this past spring. Lauren Grace Streeter of Cheyenne earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Jessi Kate Shockley of Wheatland earned a Master of Science in Agricultural Communications.
