CHEYENNE – Several Laramie County high school graduates have achieved academic honors and/or graduated from colleges across the country recently.
They include:
Ryan Stampfli of Cheyenne earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed.
Garrett T. Seamans of Cheyenne graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, with a Bachelor of Science degree. He also was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester for achieving a GPA of 3.67 or better.
Two Cheyenne students received degrees from the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. Hudson Roling earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, and Lincoln Trujillo earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
Nicholas Allen of Cheyenne has achieved the Davis & Elkins (West Virginia) College Dean’s List for the spring semester. To earn the honor, full-time students must achieve a semester GPA of 3.6 to less than 4.0.
Beau Murphy of Cheyenne earned placement on the Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington’s President’s Honor Roll for spring semester for having a 4.0 GPA.
Megan Church of Cheyenne, and Heidi Kennedy, Patrick Kernan, Tyler Starkson and Logan Wilson of Wheatland placement on the Dean’s Honor Roll at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington for having a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.
Hailey Jensen of Cheyenne was named to the Montana State University President’s List for spring semester after achieving a 4.0 GPA. Julia Horst, Trace Ketterling, Hailey Rosinski and Annie Wallace, also of Cheyenne, were names to the Dean’s List for earning GPAs of 3.5 or above.
Two Laramie County students were recently awarded the Recognition of Excellence in Communication by the Office of Academic Affairs following the spring semester at Dickinson State University in North Dakota. The students honored were Piper Perez of Cheyenne and Michael Shain of Pine Bluffs.
Heather Hokanson, a senior at Cheyenne‘s South High School, was awarded the USS Wyoming Committee’s Dick Cheney Scholarship for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year. She was selected from among a pool of Wyoming high school seniors who applied from across the state. She is the daughter of Neil and Dianna Hokanson and will be attending Laramie County Community College in the fall to pursue a degree in secondary education.
Angelina Stinson of Cheyenne and Rachel Battershell of Wheatland were among the 239 students named to Concordia University’s spring semester honors students. Stinson is a junior at the Nebraska college, while Battershell is a senior.
Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Emily Sandwisch from Cheyenne has been named to school’s spring semester Dean’s List.
Rylee Vigil of Cheyenne, was among the 1,703 students named to Samford University’s 2021 spring semester Dean’s List.