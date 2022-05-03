CHEYENNE – This city's K-12 public school system has appointed principals at two elementary schools and one middle school.
Laramie County School District 1 announced Tuesday that, during their meeting the night before, the Board of Trustees approved the personnel moves.
Not all of the moves amounted to big changes, however.
Meadowlark Elementary's Jennifer Leman, who was assistant principal and interim head principal this year, now has been OK'd to be the school's next principal. She previously taught fifth and sixth grades there, and also taught at other schools.
At Bain Elementary, Tiffany Rehbein has been hired by LCSD1 as principal. She has been interim principal at "Bain this year, as well as in the spring of 2019. She was also" the district’s "English language arts curriculum coordinator," according to the school system.
Deandra Tygret was successfully recommended to the school board to be associate principal of McCormick Junior High. "She has been a social worker in the district since 2015 serving McCormick, Central High and Rossman Elementary," LCSD1 said.
For Leman, Rehbein and Tygret, there was "a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee," the school system said.