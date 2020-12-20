Eryn Jounos
School: South High School, 12th grade
Parents’ names: Charla and Alejandro Ricciardi
Eryn Jounos, who is a 12th-grade student at South High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 4.
According to members of the nominating committee, Jounos is a great student who excels in honors, AP and college level classes. Additionally, she is involved in band, drama and speech and debate.
Each December, Jounos volunteers with “Christmas Operation” and holds a steady, part-time job year-round. On a personal level, no obstacle or challenge is too big for her.
The nominating committee added that Jounos exudes the HERD values: Honorable, Enthusiastic, Responsible, and Determined.
“Eryn is quick to build rapport, is genuine in nature and she makes people around her feel good,” South High counselor Maribeth Ragle said. “We love that we get to recognize her!”