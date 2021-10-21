CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is expected to receive more than $18 million for K-12 school facilities in the supplemental budget presented Wednesday.
It was endorsed by the Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities, which met to discuss the facilities' request for the FY 2023-24 budget. The draft of the legislation included nearly $51 million in funding for school districts across the state.
Although the facilities committee approved the budget request, it still has to move into the next phase of analysis. The recommendation was sent to the Joint Appropriations Committee, and members of that group will make the final adjustments before bringing it to the floor during the 2022 budget session, which begins Feb. 14.
In conjunction with the $51 million allocated in the school facilities appropriation bill, school districts are also set to receive another $170 million from the State Construction Department in the supplemental budget. It will go toward engineering and technical costs, operations and major maintenance.
The $170 million does not come out of the school capital construction account. Instead, the funds traditionally come from the general government appropriations bill, which the Select Committee on School Facilities does not oversee.
The request, in total, for expected costs from the State Construction Department and School Facilities Commission was approximately $221 million. Those funds are meant to supplement needs identified by school districts between the state's biennium budgets.
LCSD1 Director of Finance Jed Cicarelli said these funds are separate from the K-12 resource block grant, which was discussed earlier in the month by the Joint Education Committee. The block grant is unrestricted and distributed independently by districts, whereas the funding released for facilities is limited to construction.
Projects are listed out specifically in the draft bill, and district officials work with the State Construction Department to coordinate planning, construction and money allocation.
“Those funds are allocated to us only for that project,” said Cicarelli. “We have to work within the state guidelines on how we utilize those appropriations."
Out of the $221 million requested by the State Construction Department and the School Facilities Commission, the largest portion overall will go toward major maintenance for districts. It costs close to $160 million statewide to maintain school buildings each year.
Schools in Cheyenne should receive close to $10 million of those funds, according to LCSD1 Assistant Superintendent of Support Operations Dave Bartlett. He said the major maintenance money often goes toward things like roof repairs, new boilers or parking lot construction. It is not meant to facilitate major construction projects such as add-ons or entirely new school buildings.
Along with the $10 million for maintenance, LCSD1 was allocated funds to support the upcoming construction of Coyote Ridge Elementary and the demolition of the Cheyenne Neighborhood Facility.
Coyote Ridge Elementary is set to be built in the Central Triad in response to the growing local population and nearly $27 million was appropriated in the previous budget. Fifth- and sixth-grade students will attend the school at the intersection of Powderhouse Road and East Carlson Street.
Bartlett said after experiencing delays, he hopes the school will be ready by August 2023.
“We just put out a bid for a civil package,” he said. “And that civil package would do all the earth moving and get the site prepared for the build.”
Close to $900,000 has also been included in the school facilities appropriations bill for the demolition of the Cheyenne Neighborhood Facility. The property is adjacent to the current Cole Elementary, which will be demolished, as well, in preparation for the construction of a new, larger building.
Smaller costs associated with modular and local charter school leases were also allocated for the district. But the main financial burden comes from funding the major upcoming construction projects, Bartlett said.
LCSD1 will also have access to the $1.5 million set aside for statewide unexpected costs and the nearly $618,000 for land acquisitions. Other districts are also able to request funds from those allocations, which are addressed on a needs basis.
These set amounts are up for discussion as the Legislature moves into the budget session, but Bartlett said he’s hopeful the district will receive the necessary funds.
“It’s not guaranteed until the governor signs the bill,” he said.