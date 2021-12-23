CHEYENNE – The two school districts in Laramie County not only differed in their coronavirus mitigation strategies in the first half of the year, but their administrative transparency.
While Laramie County School District 1 officials created a COVID-19 dashboard to be updated daily for parents and community members, leadership at Laramie County School District 2 has yet to track the cumulative cases and exposures.
“I don’t track cumulative,” LCSD2 Superintendent Justin Pierantoni told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We just try to watch on a week-by-week basis.”
An online PDF is posted weekly at laramie2.org with current active cases, but there is no differentiating whether the individuals are students or faculty, which cases or new or how many there have been throughout the year. There is separation of individuals in quarantine or isolation at home from those continuing to go to school with a mask.
The rural district’s administration has been asked multiple times by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle for a dataset of the cumulative cases, but has been denied each time.
The LCSD2 Board of Trustees voted for no masking policy at the start of the year, and students or faculty who come into contact with a positive COVID-19 case are allowed to quarantine at home or on school property with a mask. Testing is also not required if an individual comes into contact with someone who has COVID-19.
“I feel like the intent behind that was to try and keep as many healthy kids in school as possible,” said Pierantoni. “And I believe that was successful, I believe that helped us keep kids in schools.”
He said the trends he has noticed were no different from what the county experienced after the LCSD2 board made the decision. There is no way to calculate without the data exactly how many cases there have been throughout the school year, only that as of Dec. 17, there was one active case from Pine Bluffs Elementary.
In the Capital City school district, there have been 2,827 student cases and 156 staff cases of COVID-19 confirmed since the end of August. The majority of the positive tests were in students K-6. All students and faculty are required to wear masks on school property, as well as quarantine at home after testing positive.
Individuals who were in contact with the positive cases without a mask are also expected to quarantine. There were 2,075 students and staff quarantined within the past four months, 908 of which also ended up testing positive.
Currently, more than 100 individuals are considered active COVID-19 cases in LCSD1.
The masking policy went into place after the first few weeks of the school year, when more than 1,000 students were quarantined due to mass contact. Large clusters of students, often 30 to 40 at a time, were asked to go home daily. The peak came in the last two days of August, when 362 students and faculty were put into isolation.
“We have more density and population,” said LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo. “So, those rules around staying six feet apart and wearing masks are incredibly important. When you’re in a community that isn’t as densely populated, you naturally have more resources of space.”
Similar to Pierantoni, Crespo said the LCSD1 board made the decision to put a mask mandate into place to keep students in school. She said with the large number of students already out of classrooms due to exposure by the end of September, continuing on would have been catastrophic over time for the functioning of schools.
The trend has since dropped off. There have been six positive cases in the last week, with only nine quarantines.
The LCSD1 superintendent said she considers it vital to analyze, publish and explain those numbers to the public. This involves the dashboard, weekly press releases and YouTube videos updating community members.
“When it comes to working together to find solutions for our community, that level of transparency is really key,” Crespo said. “... If there was a fire, we would want to get information out as quickly as possible, as accurately as possible and often, so that people know what to anticipate.”
Both superintendents in Laramie County are new to the job, coming in at the start of the school year to replace the previous administrators. Their approaches to the pandemic and communication styles have been different, but they are united on the safety front.
Pierantoni said it has been a successful start, and he attributes it to his staff’s unwavering commitment to helping kids. He said teachers are continually trying to update themselves in terms of teaching practices and guiding students, as well as leaning into positive instructional routines.
“I believe that our best services are provided when we can actually see our kids,” he said. “And so, we are able to see our kids more frequently than maybe if we were on a different path.”
Crespo said although it has been a difficult year so far, the district has worked together with the community, even through differing opinions, to make sure students have as many opportunities as possible. She said it has even been a collaborative effort with health partners and the local hospitals.
“As much as we’re tired, our staff, our health care workers have been just so tireless in their efforts,” she said.
Both school districts are on holiday break until Jan. 3, and will return with the same mandates and rules in place. Neither of the superintendents said they have any current plans to adjust their district’s health and safety policies.