CHEYENNE – Both school districts in Laramie County have finalized their plans for the total $45 million they received from the American Rescue Plan Act in March.
Laramie County School District 1, the largest K-12 district in Wyoming, was allocated the largest amount in the state, with nearly $43 million available for addressing student and staff academic, social, emotional and mental health needs resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The percentage of funding was directly awarded to school districts based on the amount they receive annually from the federal government.
Being a smaller district, Laramie County School District 2 received close to $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds for similar goals. Although the motivation for spending must be the same, school districts have the opportunity to find unique ways to cultivate success.
The school districts each set their own pathway in their implementation plans, impacted largely by the amount of funding they were given. While LCSD1 focused on large-scale academic intervention programs and technology investments, LCSD2 found strategies to address workforce challenges and hire new positions.
“Each district has its own unique needs,” LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said.
But one important factor that stayed the same throughout both planning processes was finding out the needs and desires of stakeholders. LCSD1 officials collected data from students, families, teachers and staff, administrators and community members through a variety of methods. The district received 2,136 survey responses, with priorities laid out clearly.
The most important ways to address the impact of COVID-19 in the capital district were providing mental health services and supports; providing principals and other school leaders with the resources necessary to address the needs of their individual schools; activities to address the unique needs of low-income students and children with disabilities; addressing learning loss among students; and purchasing educational technology.
They also found stakeholders wanted to address the social and emotional learning opportunities in academic loss, and find after-school programs for support.
“A lot of the feedback we were able to glean from those survey results aligned with some of the feedback that we received,” LCSD1 Financial Director Jed Cicarelli said. “Not only internally, but also some of the work that we were already doing on the strategic plan that we talked about recently, as well.”
LCSD2 Superintendent Justin Pierantoni also said they used surveys as a way to hear from the community, and asked every building principal to work with their teachers to brainstorm. The Board of Trustees was also highly involved and had presentations to include their own perspectives.
The main expenditures they were open to planning out following community discussions revolved largely around new hires. An elementary interventionist, new teachers and para-educators to reduce class sizes, an additional school nurse, and an indoor track coach and assistant coach were prioritized. The positions will be funded by ARPA dollars for one year, and district officials will consider whether to continue them after that time passes.
The rural district also plans on spending a significant portion of the funds throughout the next three years on workforce retention payments, totaling close to $463,000. Pieraonti said he wanted to show how grateful he was for the staff’s efforts and add a bonus for returning to work for LCSD2.
“It’s meant to provide a little bit of support,” he said. “We’re dealing with some tough economic times, and we’re definitely seeing those prices impact all levels of our community. And so this was a way to see if we could provide some support for our staff.”
Crespo said she understood why LCSD2 was taking that approach, but she was nervous about having to address the staffing model in the future after such a short-term opportunity. With thousands of jobs in the county created by LCSD1, she said there was a responsibility to navigate responsibly.
More than $32 million went toward academic programs and resources, instead, which is almost 10 times LCSD2’s entire budget. The largest portion, $14.25 million, was meant to be invested in academic intervention programs. This includes additional staff resources allocated to assist student learning, a tutoring service for more than 200 courses, as well as developing innovative academic strategies for grades 3 through 12.
Other segments of around $4 million each are planned for technology and digital resources, the Cheyenne Virtual School and summer learning programs.
The least expensive of the expenditures were still considerable when compared to the smaller district. LCSD1’s Child Nutrition Services needs to expand its inventories and have additional space for ordering, so the department will receive $500,000. Less than $300,000 is also meant for hydration stations, building maintenance and personal protective equipment.
“This is an incredible opportunity to make sure that we’re doing that work,” Crespo said. “So, I’m very excited about it.”
LCSD2 had similar renovation ideas, such as $26,000 for touchless fixtures in buildings, and an additional $26,000 for air quality investments and construction. But its most expensive and academic-oriented initiatives were unique for the school district.
One of those is putting $160,000 toward opportunities for extended learning, such as summer school and after school. Schools would partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne to provide free services on Fridays and after the day lets out for the elementary students. LCSD2 runs on a four-day school week, and this is designed to address community members who need additional support.
Pierantoni also wants to redesign current buildings to provide study centers for students that could include technology, furniture and exercise equipment at a cost of nearly $200,000.
“I think there’s just a lot of opportunity for us to use our spaces as best we can,” he said. “And this is an idea to see if we could further engage kids in some spaces within the buildings.”
Now that the plans have been outlined with specific expenditures, such as construction and new positions, district officials are waiting for input on the finalized plans. The funds must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2024, and spent by Dec. 10, 2024.