CHEYENNE – Both of Laramie County’s school districts saw improvements in their most recent graduation rates, and local superintendents said they hope to keep the trend moving upward.
The results for the 2020-21 school year were announced Wednesday by the Wyoming Department of Education, with the statewide four-year graduation rate coming in at 82.4%. Although the growth rate was less than a percentage point higher than the previous year, this marked the eighth consecutive year of improvement for students graduating statewide, according to WDE.
Laramie County School District 1 did not surpass the statewide average for graduation, but managed to increase its rate by 2.35 percentage points. The state’s largest K-12 school district saw 80.25% of its students graduate from local high schools during 2020-21, up from 77.9% the previous year.
LCSD1 officials pointed out one of their greatest accomplishments was in the increase in graduates from Triumph High School, and the graduation rate for students served by an Individualized Education Plan, or IEP. The percentage of seniors graduating from the city’s only alternative high school rose from 31.8 to 42.4%, according to the state Education Department, while the percentage of seniors with IEPs who graduated rose from 53.9 to 67.7%.
Former LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown was leading administrators and teachers during these developments, and the newly-appointed superintendent hopes to follow in his footsteps.
“As a community, we’ve come together in conversations since I’ve started around how we provide students opportunity and access to navigate their passion,” LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said Wednesday. “If a student doesn’t feel connected or engaged, there’s research that says that they are less likely to graduate. If we don’t honor where they are and how they arrived to us every single day, they’re less likely to graduate.”
She said navigating strategies to help students find support and success in order to graduate is one of the most important aspects of her job. Crespo said she also wants high schoolers to be ready for the post-secondary education world, which doesn’t just mean heading straight to college.
“Do they know how to get insurance?” she asked. “Do they know how to pay rent? There are a lot of life skills that also are necessary and important alongside the graduation rate.”
Although Crespo wasn’t in the district last year, she said she was proud of how students managed to increase the graduation rate throughout the pandemic. She wants to keep the momentum going.
Similarly, Laramie County School District 2 Superintendent Justin Pierantoni said he was impressed with how students persevered through difficult times. The graduation rate in the rural district declined from 94.9% to 89%, with eight students unable to fulfill the requirements, but he applauded their hard work. He also noted their result was still 7 percentage points above the statewide average.
“Last year was an unprecedented year, at least for most generations, educationally,” he said. “And there were probably many factors that impacted each one of those students.”
This was the first time in two years LCSD2 experienced less than a 90% graduation rate, but Pierantoni said he is determined to build it back up. He considers the key to success the relationships between administrators, teachers, students and parents. He wants instructional processes to provide guidance as early as possible to help students achieve their goals.
“I believe we try every day to provide a stable environment,” he said. “I think one of the things that we’re trying to do this year is just to continue to see students as many days as possible within the school year, and we’ve tried to set up some processes through the pandemic to so far this year to allow and provide for that. One of the side effects I would hope for is a solid graduation rate.”