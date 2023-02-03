CHEYENNE — The local sheriff’s office has adjusted the method in which it provides service to Laramie County School District 1 schools.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, this has been done in order to provide a higher level of service until an unresolved agreement between the county and school district can be decided.
Prior to August 2022, the school district had a memo of understanding with the county that specified the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. That agreement expired in August.
Sheriff Brian Kozak, after learning the SRO was involved in school tasks without clearly defined boundaries, has adjusted service until the school district and county can agree on the scope of duties for the SRO. Instead of having one deputy assigned to the seven elementary schools, which the sheriff feels is inadequate, the sheriff’s office will require all patrol deputies to patrol the schools.
All deputies will take part in school safety, engage in traffic enforcement near the schools and have been given access to unlock doors at each of the schools. Deputies will not become involved in matters the principal should deal with, but will focus on school security, student relationships and law enforcement, Kozak said in the news release.
The sheriff will continue to work with the school district to assess law enforcement service and possibly reinstitute the SRO if an agreement can be reached.