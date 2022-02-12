CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 students recently competed in the 2022 Southeast Regional Science Fair.

The event was held Jan. 28 at Laramie County Community College, and LCSD1 had 21 secondary students enter their project for consideration. Eight students placed in the event.

Individual awards include:

Plant Science

Shelby Hoobler, East High, Senior Division, second place, Variations of Soil Conductivity & Ph Following Indaziflam Herbicide to Control Cheat Grass

Sydney O’Brien, East High, Senior Division, third place, Decomposition of Polyurethane vs. Oyster Mushrooms

Makaila Merriam, Carey Junior High, Junior Division, first place, Cheatgrass and its Effect on Soil Nutrients Chemistry

Aaudan Wawhkyung, East High, Senior Division, first place, The effect of stoic metric ratio on the rate of Neutralization

Physics

Ethaney Frint, Pioneer Park, Junior Division, first place, I Feel the Need for Speed

Earth and Environmental

Kenric Nissen, East High, Senior Division, first place, The effect of oxygen concentration with the addition of sunscreen

Behavioral

Zoya Kahn, Central High, Senior Division, first place, Modeling Genetic and Neurological Changes in Alcohol Disorder

Robotics and Intelligent Machines/Systems Software

Abdul Kahn, McCormick Junior High, Junior Division, first place, Assistive walking device to aid mobility

These participants are eligible to enter the state science fair in March.

